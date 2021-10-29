As flu cases start to arrive in Northern Ireland hospitals, here’s how to tell the difference between it and Covid

Flu has arrived in Northern Ireland with just under 50 cases reported in hospitals here over a two-week period.

However, figures from the Public Health Agency show there were no admissions to intensive care units with confirmed influenza between October 4 and 17.

But with the number of respiratory illnesses on the increase and now that health officials have confirmed flu is circulating in Northern Ireland, how can people tell the difference between flu and Covid-19?

By now, everyone knows the main symptoms of coronavirus — a high temperature which means feeling hot to the touch on the chest or back, a new, continuous cough, which means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours, and a loss or change to sense of smell or taste.

According to the NHS, this could mean you have noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal.

When it comes to flu, the list of symptoms provided by the NHS is a lot longer and includes a sudden high temperature of 38c or above, an aching body, feeling tired or exhausted, a dry cough, sore throat, headaches, difficulty sleeping, loss of appetite, diarrhoea or tummy pain, and feeling or being sick.

Of course, we also know by now that a Covid-19 infection is not just limited to loss of smell and taste, new cough and temperature.

People who have been affected have reported a range of symptoms, from diarrhoea to headache — many of which are similar to the complaints associated with flu.

Dr Alan Stout, chair of the British Medical Association’s (BMA) GP committee in Northern Ireland, said it isn’t unusual for someone infected with Covid-19 to experience the pains and fatigue that come with a bout of flu.

“People are definitely getting that with Covid too,” he said.

“It’s just the body’s systemic response to a bad viral infection where you have tiredness, lethargy and aches and pains.”

Dr Stout said there is a difference in the way the bodies are affected by influenza and Covid-10, which may also provide some subtle clues.

“With the flu you tend to get a more chesty or phlegmy cough, whereas Covid tends to be a drier cough which has a much more suffocating effect,” he explained.

“With Covid, your lungs can become very, very restricted which is associated with the cytokine storm we talk about and the whole breathing capacity goes down, which is why we use saturation monitors.”

Monitoring what is happening in the community is also a useful way of determining whether a person has Covid-19 or influenza.

Looking at the latest official statistics for Northern Ireland, there were 1,321 new Covid-19 cases reported on Friday, with a seven-day case rate of 8,224.

Meanwhile, the seven-day case rate per 100,000 of the population between October 22 and 28 was 434.3.

Covid-19 is running rife here, particularly among children aged between 10 and 14.

In contrast, the number of flu cases in Northern Ireland over the last couple of weeks has barely registered.

So, it is hardly surprising that many doctors are working on the assumption that if a patient has any of the three main Covid-19 symptoms that they are infected with the virus — until a PCR test proves otherwise.

Basically, if a person in Northern Ireland has a cough, temperature or loses their sense of smell or taste, they are statistically much more likely to have Covid-19 than the flu.

Dr Tom Black, BMA (NI) Council chair, said it is extremely difficult to ascertain with certainty that someone with an upper respiratory infection doesn’t have Covid-19 without a PCR test.

“We know that colds and flu can lead to reduction in your sense of smell due to the blocked nose but there does seem to be a marked difference between that and what happens with Covid,” he explained.

“That’s easier to spot in adults, we do get a lot of youngsters presenting with head colds and sore throats, but they don’t tell you they can’t taste or smell because they don’t converse in those terms. Within the adult population, if someone comes to us with a respiratory tract infection, they probably have Covid.

“It is a little bit more difficult to judge in children because they might not tell you all of their symptoms and there is also a lot of RSV about at the moment too.”

Of course, we don’t yet know how widely flu is going to circulate in Northern Ireland this winter, and Dr Stout said it is essential anyone eligible for the flu vaccine attends a clinic to get the jab. There will be those who will catch the bug, but for most it will be a self-limiting illness with no need for NHS treatment.

To help get better more quickly from the flu, the NHS recommends rest and sleep, keeping warm, taking paracetamol or ibuprofen to lower temperatures and ease aches and pains.

Keeping hydrated is also an important part of fighting a flu infection.

And while pressure on GP surgeries remain high, pharmacists can also provide over-the-counter solutions to help treat the symptoms associated with flu.

Ways to reduce the risk of catching flu

Vaccination

The flu vaccine is given free on the NHS to people who are 50 and over, are pregnant, have certain health conditions such as asthma or diabetes, are in long-stay residential care, live with someone who is immunocompromised, receive a carer’s allowance, or is a frontline healthcare worker.

Flu vaccines help protect against the main types of flu viruses, although there is still a chance of catching the flu, although it is likely to be milder and not last as long.

It will also stop a person from spreading it to other people, who may be at more risk of serious problems with flu.

Hands, Face, Space

The primary reason why flu levels were negligible in Northern Ireland last year was down to the public safety measures in place to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Social distancing, face coverings and regular handwashing will play a crucial role in reducing the spread of the virus that causes flu.

While we aren’t in lockdown any more and a growing number of restrictions are being lifted, viruses will circulate. But good respiratory hygiene – covering your nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, washing your hands well with warm water and soap and throwing tissues away as soon as possible after use, will all help to reduce the risk of catching flu.

Keeping your distance from others, particularly those displaying symptoms of a respiratory infection, and staying at home when sick with flu, will also reduce the spread of the virus.

While it is no longer necessary to wear face coverings in many settings, they act as a barrier to prevent the spread of the virus.