Assembly suspension stalled crucial amendments to NI’s 56-year-old Public Health Act, Covid Inquiry hears

Former Deputy First Minister and Health Minister Michelle O'Neill after giving evidence at the UK Covid-19 Inquiry at Dorland House in London (Pic: Lucy North/PA Wire)

Proposals to update Northern Ireland’s half-century-old Public Health Act were halted by the suspension of the NI Executive in January 2017, the head of the Public Health Agency (PHA) has said.

Chief Executive Aidan Dawson, who took up the role in June 2021, appeared before the UK Covid-19 Inquiry on this afternoon.

Asked by Kate Blackwell KC about a proposed update to the 1967 Act, he said it had been in the process of being reviewed in 2016.

“Our colleagues in England, Scotland and Wales have much broader powers under their Acts,” Mr Dawson told the inquiry.

“The 1967 Act tends to focus on disease, whereas in England, Scotland and Wales, they now have got a much broader scope to consider all hazards — biological, radiological, nuclear and environmental.

“It would have expanded the number of diseases which are notifiable, which would be helpful, because there are a lot more pathogens out there now than there would have been in 1967. We don’t have powers for those to be notifiable.”

Mr Dawson also addressed concerns over the modelling capability and the IT equipment available to the PHA to carry out that modelling.

“PHA are consumers of modelling and advice from Public Health England. We wouldn’t have had the ability to challenge, because we wouldn’t have had the data to do that,” he said.

“We have developed and strengthened that. It is our intention to learn and we will establish a new directorate of digital, information and innovation.

“That is an area we are currently going into, but we have maintained those modelling skills and analytic platforms so we have that ability to carry out some data analytics if this happened.

“IT has been a significant issue for us, yes. It was somewhat limited, which is why we’ve moved to better analytical platforms and continue to look at how we could do better modelling on the wider public health issues.”

Public Health Agency Chief Executive Aidan Dawson

Ms Blackwell also asked Mr Dawson to comment on the difficulties preparation for a no-deal Brexit had caused within the PHA, with the chief executive indicating it was impossible to work on Brexit preparation and emergency planning simultaneously.

“One of the significant factors there was that we have a small team. When they were doing Brexit, there was the opportunity cost that they couldn’t be focused on emergency planning,” he said.

“They also had a number of vacancies at that time and therefore focus was on Brexit and preparing for that. It’s one team; they could only do one thing at a time. There were missed opportunities to focus on planning for the pandemic.”

Mr Dawson also told the inquiry that there was a recognition that too many plans within the health service had led to confusion and said the PHA was still waiting to officially hear back from the Department of Health on pandemic-surge guidance submitted in 2019.

“We first heard that it didn’t meet the brief in Peter May’s statement. Therefore we haven’t officially heard back from the department on that guidance since it was submitted,” he said.

In keeping with the running theme throughout the evidence presented to the inquiry, Mr Dawson was also asked whether more firm cross-border structures could have helped the PHA.

“At the minute, there are no formal structures between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland; there are very good operational and professional relationships where we exercise together and share information,” he said.

“It would be helpful if we did have some degree of formal structures to have regularised points of contacts and not be reliant on individual relationships.

“That would be a government matter, but I feel it would be helpful to have regularised and formal relationships to take away the risk that if individuals left, relationships would deteriorate.

“Clarity and process and structure which is embedded is always more helpful than individual relationships.”

It comes after former Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill told the inquiry this morning that both an all-island approach and an approach encompassing both Britain and Ireland would have been helpful to pandemic planning.

“I’ve been minister for agriculture, and when it comes to plant health and animal health we have a ‘Fortress Ireland’ approach,” she said.

“We work collectively across the island to ensure that we protect the whole of the island from potential disease.

“It follows logically, in my opinion and in the opinion of others that have expressed it throughout the last number of years, that we should have the same approach when it comes to public health.

“I suggest that, learning and going forward, this is something that should be a feature.

“I would go further than an all-island approach, because that in itself gives you a geographic advantage. I think both the British and Irish governments should collaborate in terms of a two-island approach."