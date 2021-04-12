AstraZeneca jab: NI blood clot death investigated for any possible link to vaccine... GP insists overwhelming majority 'don't need to worry'

Guidance advises that under-30s should be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, if available. (Nick Potts/PA)

The death of a young patient in Northern Ireland two weeks after they received the AstraZeneca vaccine is being investigated to establish whether the jab played a role in the tragedy.

The patient died last month with a blood clot on their brain and a low platelet count.

The Royal Victoria Hospital has reported the case to the Medicines and Health products Regulatory Agency's (MHRA) Yellow Card Scheme, which collects and monitors information on suspected side effects or adverse incidents involving medicines and medical devices.

Last week, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), the UK Government's vaccine advisory body, issued updated guidance advising that under-30s should be offered an alternative to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, if available.

It followed a review by the MHRA, which found that by the end of March, 79 people in the UK had suffered rare blood clots after vaccination - 19 of whom had died.

The organisation said this was not proof the jab had caused the clots, while the JCVI said the new guidance was being issued on a "precautionary basis".

GP surgeries and emergency departments in Northern Ireland have since been dealing with an influx of patients worried after receiving an AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccination.

Dr Michael McKenna said the GP surgery where he works is being contacted by an increasing number of patients seeking reassurance before and after vaccination.

"Unfortunately, I have had one patient who very sadly died and their death was referred to the Yellow Card Scheme to look at a potential link with the vaccine," he said.

"However, it is extremely, extremely rare and patients should make an informed decision about the vaccine.

"We've had a lot of patients ringing us concerned after they've had the vaccine when they don't really need to worry. For example, they're ringing because they have a headache the day after but you shouldn't really be concerned unless the headache starts four or five days after vaccination, or the headache gets progressively worse at that stage.

"Most people get a headache in the first 24 hours after vaccination so it isn't something you should be overly worried about.

"Other symptoms to watch out for at day four or five is swelling in limbs or breathlessness, and these symptoms can occur anywhere up to 28 days after vaccination, otherwise patients don't need to worry unnecessarily."

Dr Paul Kerr, Vice President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine in Northern Ireland, said a growing number of patients are also attending emergency departments concerned after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Dr Paul Kerr

"There has been considerable anxiety amongst patients and we are doing everything we can to help check and reassure them," he said.

"The publicity around this has probably added to the concern. Fortunately it is an extremely rare condition and very few need to come to hospital who have mild symptoms after vaccination. It should not deter anyone from having their vaccination when offered."

Concerns have been growing over the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine, particularly in younger people, although experts have stressed that people are more likely to experience a blood clot as a result of catching Covid-19 than from any potential risk presented by the vaccine.

A spokesman from the Department of Health on Monday night said: "Doctors in Northern Ireland, as in other parts of the UK, report potential vaccine-related side effects to the MHRA using the Yellow Card Scheme.

"The MHRA, as the independent UK regulator, consider all such reports and provide advice to Government on vaccine safety and effectiveness. Surveillance and investigation of all reported potential adverse events and side effects continues and information is regularly made publicly available.

"The Covid-19 vaccination programme in Northern Ireland will continue to be informed by the expert, independent advice and recommendations of the MHRA and JCVI. This expert, independent advice is clear - the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine far outweigh any potential risk for the vast majority of adults."

The Belfast Trust has also been contacted for comment.

According to latest figures from the Department of Health, 1,025,912 vaccines have now been administered in Northern Ireland, of which 826,412 were first doses and 199,500 were second doses, with the programme opened up to over 40s last week.

Meanwhile, the National Immunisation Advisory Committee in the Republic of Ireland has said the benefits versus the risks of the AstraZeneca vaccine may vary by age and as alternative Covid-19 vaccines are available in Ireland, it has revised the recommendations for the use of the vaccine.

It has said that the vaccine is not recommended for people aged under 60, including those with medical conditions with very high or high risk of severe coronavirus disease.