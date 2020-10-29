Backlog of cancer patients in Northern Ireland 'could rise by 175 a month' due to Covid

Macmillan reveal stark figures with 1,000 fewer diagnoses made in March and July

Around 175 people a month could be added to the growing backlog of cancer patients awaiting their first treatment because of disruption to health services caused by the Covid-19 crisis, a charity has warned.

The stark figure is contained in a report published today by Macmillan Cancer Support, which also revealed that an estimated 1,000 fewer cancer diagnoses were made here between March and July.

The report, 'The Forgotten 'C'? The impact of Covid-19 on cancer care' outlines the impact of the backlog in cancer diagnosis and care during the first wave of the pandemic caused by the cancellation and delay to vital appointments, surgeries and treatments, alongside the reduction in people presenting with cancer signs and symptoms.

It warns that for every month the number of people starting first treatment remains at 20% below pre-pandemic levels, the backlog for cancer services could grow by around 175 people.

Macmillan is now calling on the Health Minister Robin Swann to prevent further delays by 'ring-fencing' cancer services amid the recent surge in Covid-19 cases, which has led to the cancellation of cancer operations this week.

Last week it emerged that 106 operations alone had been cancelled by the Belfast Trust.

The charity has insisted this means no redeployment of staff, no delays to scans, surgery or treatment, and no pausing of screening programmes.

Mr Swann has pledged to ensure cancer procedures are protected as "much as feasibly possible".

Unacceptable delays: Kate Seymour of Macmillan Cancer support

Kate Seymour, head of policy for Macmillan Cancer Support NI, said it is "unacceptable" for cancer patients here to face "unprecedented delays".

"Growing numbers are facing treatment delays with no end in sight. Many people have not yet had a diagnosis," she explained.

"These are not just statistics on a page - they represent people whose lives are being radically affected by the current situation.

"It is unacceptable that people across Northern Ireland are facing unprecedented delays which could significantly affect their chances of survival.

"Cancer doesn't stop for Covid-19 and neither can our health service. Macmillan is doing whatever it takes to support people with cancer and our exhausted health service staff, but we need more."

Acknowledging that the health department has more provision to ensure cancer services can continue, the charity chief stressed that more is required.

"While the Minister for Health has published a number of plans and identified investment to address the alarming impact of the pandemic on cancer services, we need a firm commitment that lessons have been learned from the first stage of the pandemic," she added.

"As Covid-19 continues to surge, everything possible must be done to ensure that cancer services are ring-fenced and people have access to the care they need, when they need it."

Meanwhile, Dr Yvonne McGivern, a GP based in Dromara and Macmillan Primary Care Director NI, is urging people to present themselves to their doctor if they regularly experience any unexplained symptoms.

"GP surgeries are open and we are holding consultations by telephone and video calls, so I urge people not to wait - contact your GP immediately," she said.

The Macmillan Support Line can be reached via 0808 808 0000.