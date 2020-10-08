Bail us out Boris: Executive calls on PM Johnson for new bailout to tackle Covid crisis amid virus surge

Foster and O'Neill insist more Treasury cash needed to brace economy against virus surge

Stormont's leaders are pleading to Boris Johnson for extra funding to implement greater restrictions as the Covid-19 crisis deepens.

After more than 900 new cases on Thursday, Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill said the Executive is facing extremely tough decisions in the coming days.

But they denied livelihoods were being put before lives, as no further restrictions were introduced for the hospitality sector or in council areas.

They said more money from the Treasury is required to support people and businesses before considering harsher controls.

First Minister Mrs Foster described the situation as "grave" and said there will be hundreds of people requiring hospital treatment before the end of the month if the virus' growth is not stopped.

Thursday's plea to Westminster came as it was announced that one further person had died after testing positive for the virus, while 923 new cases were reported. The death toll here now stands at 587, and the total number of confirmed cases has reached 17,110.

Meanwhile, Economy Minister Diane Dodds warned that an unemployment rate of 100,000 by the end of the year could be on "the optimistic end of the scale".

Speaking during Thursday's Covid-19 briefing, Mrs Foster said that if the Executive did decide to bring in tighter regulations then support from Westminster was vital.

"We have put forward a small package to try and support people up in the north west, but we recognise that it is only a small package," she said.

"It is all we can do with the limited financial powers that we have so it is important that if we are to move to more restrictive measures in terms of the economy, which we certainly don't want to have to do, let me be clear about that, we would need the support of the Prime Minister and of Westminster."

Michelle O’Neill at Stormont on Thursday

Deputy First Minister Mrs O'Neill said the Executive was "united" in asking for more money from London.

"In order for us to be able to take necessary measures, we do need financial support to do that because we want to be able to support families, to support workers and support the business community," she said.

Mrs Foster said they have requested a phone call with the Prime Minister to discuss the situation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Responding to a tweet by Mrs O'Neill explaining that the Executive had asked for more funding, Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said: "You absolutely have the UK Government's support - and you have done throughout this pandemic.

"To date, we have committed £2.2bn in Covid-specific funding to support the NI Executive - providing the certainty and financial flexibility you need to respond to coronavirus."

Taoiseach Micheal Martin also said he had discussed the issue of rising numbers of Covid-19 cases on both sides of the border with Mr Johnson on Thursday morning. He said that he made a "very strong point" to his counterpart that the Executive needed financial support.

The Derry City and Strabane District Council area, which is currently under tighter regulation, has the highest Covid-19 infection rate in the UK.

According to the figures compiled by the BBC, the area has the most positive cases per 100,000 people.

Mrs Foster defended the decision not to bring in similar regulations in the Belfast City Council and Newry, Mourne and Down District Council areas, despite a sharp rise in positive cases.

"Our advisers have looked at the infections in those areas and told us that, unlike the north west, the rate of the infection is not running as hard and as fast as it was in that area," she said.

"Unfortunately, when we look at the figures today in the north west it still continues to grow exponentially."

The First and Deputy First Ministers also announced an increase in the level of fines for those who breach coronavirus regulations, including the increase of a current minimum £60 fixed penalty notice to £200.

Three other offences will be punishable on conviction by a fine of up to £10,000 or attract a fixed penalty of £1,000, going up to £10,000: they are not closing a business as required, breaching early closing requirements, and not implementing social distancing.

Face masks will also be mandatory while boarding a plane; in taxis and private buses; while visiting government offices such as benefits offices; in banks, building societies and credit unions, and for both driving instructors and their clients. That is in addition to public transport, and retail and hospitality settings, where masks are already mandatory.