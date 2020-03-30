Bangor bakery owner uses her loaf to ensure delivery of bread during coronavirus crisis

Knead and Prove baker Rachel Kirk is asking customers to ‘beep for bread’

A Bangor bakery is asking its customers to 'beep for bread' so it can keep making a crust during the Covid-19 crisis.

Knead and Prove owner Rachel Kirk said her wholesale had been slowed down by the closure of cafes and restaurants in a bid to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

But the new system - where people honk for bread to be brought to the car - has proved popular.

She is also using PayPal to maintain social distancing.

Ms Kirk said: "I've had a lot of support and it does literally mean that I can keep open.

"It requires a little bit of patience and a little bit of management but it's very efficient.

"The only thing is for people who come at six in the morning they do the tiniest little beep, it's just funny listening to the really tiny beep."

She has also been ramping up her deliveries and even taken online orders from overseas.

She said: "I've been doing deliveries for older people and they leave a little box outside their house.

"A lady from the United States emailed met to ask for a delivery to both of her parents which was really sweet."

Knead and Prove is open Thursday and Friday 8am to 2pm with free delivery in Bangor after 2pm, and Saturday 8am to noon.