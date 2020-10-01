BBC radio host Declan Harvey self-isolating after receiving app alert

BBC presenter Declan Harvey is self-isolating at home after receiving an alert from a Covid tracing app on his phone.

Speaking as he co-presented today's Evening Extra radio news programme with colleague Conor Bradford, the presenter told how he received the shock news.

"I woke up this morning, reached over to grab my phone and turn off my alarm and noticed that there was an alert from the Covid tracing app," Mr Harvey said.

"Lo and behold, it told me - across the top of the screen in big red letters - that I was suddenly and immediately to start self-isolating for 14 days because I had been in relatively close contact with someone who had tested positive for Covid-19.

"You can imagine what I thought.

"We have been talking about this app on the programme for weeks and weeks."

The presenter has displayed no symptoms of the potentially deadly viral infection, which has already claimed the lives of almost 600 people in Northern Ireland.

"Here I am at home, feeling absolutely fine but unable to leave the house for any reason until this day two weeks (from now), which seems right now like a very long time away," he told listeners.

Mr Bradford sympathised with his colleague's predicament, saying: "It's quite a blow, but you're playing by the rules, Declan, and doing the right thing.

Mr Harvey replied: "It's all to be on the safe side.

"We've spoken about how any of us could get this message from the app at any time, so I though it was only right to be open about it.

"It doesn't mean that lots of people in my position don't have questions."

News of Mr Harvey's self-isolation came as it was claimed that a number of staff in BBC Northern Ireland's news-gathering operation were self-isolating after receiving notifications from the same Covid-19 tracing app as the Evening Extra presenter.

A source contacted this newspaper claiming seven people had been affected.

Responding to the claims, a BBC spokesman said last night: "The health and safety of our staff is paramount.

"We have strict safety practices and Covid-19 guidelines in place.

"All appropriate steps have been taken to protect the health and safety of staff."

There is no suggestion that any other Evening Extra presenter is among those who are self-isolating.

Separately, an updated version of the Covid-19 test and trace app for Northern Ireland aimed at 11 to 17-year-olds was released today.

The Stop CovidNI app is available for download from Apple's App store or from Google Play.

Education Minister Peter Weir said: "Today I'm endorsing version two of the StopCovidNI app, which is available for use now by 11 to 17-year-olds.

"Everyone has a role to play in stopping this deadly virus."

Health Minister Robin Swann has predicted that "teenage clicks" will help take downloads for the app over the half-million mark.