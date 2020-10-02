Beauty brand BPerfect slammed after Belfast megastore opening attracts thousands

Northern Ireland beauty brand BPerfect has been labelled "a disgrace" by some bloggers after thousands attended the opening of its megastore in Belfast on Thursday.

The company stressed it asked all those attending to adhere to the coronavirus guidelines and requested they wear masks which were also handed out. It also said the queue inside the building was "strictly policed" by security and all were asked to sanitise their hands.

Queues for the opening of the new CastleCourt store stretched far down Royal Avenue.

The Eastenders star Jacqueline Jossa and her husband, television personality Dan Osborne as well as brand representatives, arrived at the event in an open-top bus.

Pictures on social media showed customers, many of whom were not wearing masks, inside the shopping centre and standing close together outside while waiting for the opening.

Sparkling company: Actress Jacqueline Jossa with BPerfect’s Brendan McDowell

Founder of the cosmetics brand Brendan McDowell shared photos on his social media account of the opening of the megastore, which came as part of a £250k investment.

Many on social media hit out at the event, including iRadio presenter Louise Clarke.

"How is this acceptable?" she asked on Twitter.

"As if it was ever going to be a icontrolled environment'. Shame on the influencers who attended and promoted the event and massive shame on BPerfect for holding it.

"What's with certain 'influencers' thinking they're above Covid guidelines?"

Goss Media founder Alexandra Ryan said it was not the time for brand launches in store or in public.

"Now is the time to stick to your zooms and be considerate of other people's safety," she said.

"Any event that will promote mass queuing is dangerous. I can't believe this even needs to be said. We need better behaviour."

Meanwhile, another Twitter user Rachel Murray branded the event "a disgrace".

"This is actually a disgrace the BPerfect event went ahead in Belfast and the photos highlight how packed it was. Total joke."

Newstalk radio presenter Susan Keogh added: "Unless there’s a cure for Covid in your BPerfect carnival palette there is just no excuse for that event last night. 424 confirmed cases in Northern Ireland on Wednesday. The company who organised it and all those who attended clearly couldn’t give a toss."

A spokesperson for BPerfect Cosmetics said: “Before, during and after the opening of our new BPerfect Megastore, we made numerous public pleas to anyone shopping with us on our opening night to ensure they adhered to all social distancing guidelines at all times.

"This included asking everyone to be personally responsible for social distancing in the outdoor queue, wearing a mask when indoors, sanitising their hands and following all instructions from security."

The spokesperson said the queue was "strictly policed" by security once inside the door of CastleCourt shopping centre, ensuring all customers queued at least two metres apart, masks were distributed to anyone not in possession of one and every person was asked to sanitise their hands upon entry to the store.

"We personally employed teams of staff to remind the queue of the rules throughout the evening. We would like to thank everyone who adhered to these rules and for the huge support on our first day of trade," they added.

The megastore opening created 10 jobs and houses a range of beauty brands as well as two new tanning products created in collaboration with Ms Jossa.

A spokesperson for CastleCourt shopping centre said: "We thoroughly examined BPerfect’s event management plans and were satisfied with the measures outlined and the focused approach taken to address public health guidelines and to promote safety advice at all times.

"In addition, we also submitted a detailed safety plan to support the store opening with enhanced safety measures within the centre, which was approved by Belfast City Council. CastleCourt also liaised with the Police Service of Northern Ireland on its safety plan ahead of Thursday October 1st.

"These additional safety measures included deploying 10 centre security officers stationed at various points on the ground floor to manage queues and to proactively promote social distancing at all times. CastleCourt’s security team cut off the queue once capacity had been reached and turned away over 200 customers to ensure safety compliance. A team of eight staff were also employed to regularly undertake a rigorous cleaning regime throughout the evening.

"CastleCourt also provided increased customer signage, a barriered queuing system with staggered shop entry to ensure compliance with guidelines, as well as providing free face masks to all queuing members as required. Social distancing and associated safety measures within all of our retail stores remain the responsibility of the retailer."