Belfast bears taking a well-earned break after mammoth fundraising effort during coronavirus pandemic

A group of east Belfast teddy bears have gone into "hibernation" after putting a smile on many faces over recent weeks.

Since early April, shielding couple Morris and Jenny Corrin have shared their vast bear collection with their Kensington Road neighbours as a fun way to pass the time during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 60 bears were meticulously re-arranged in a different pose each day, with the exception of Sundays when the bears were placed in a church setting.

As well as bringing much-needed joy to their neighbourhood, the couple have also raised over £5,000 for Marie Curie Cancer Care, which they say has been "the icing on the cake".

Yesterday marked the final display and the bears will now go off for a well-deserved rest.