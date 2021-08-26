Belfast boxer Paddy Barnes challenged over claim he won’t be ‘encouraging anyone’ to take Covid vaccine

Belfast boxer Paddy Barnes has been challenged on social media after saying he will not be “encouraging anyone” to take a Covid vaccine.

In an online tweet, the boxer claimed he had been asked by health officials to “promote” the vaccine and told his more than 100,000 followers people should “get it if you must”.

Barnes, who won bronze for Ireland at both the Beijing and London Olympic Games, was responding to a news report about an inquest into the death of BBC Radio Newcastle presenter Lisa Shaw.

Ms Shaw passed away at the age of 44 in May, with a coroner on Thursday concluding she died due to complications from the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Newcastle coroner Karen Dilks said it was "clearly established" that the presenter’s death was due to a very rare "vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia", a condition which leads to swelling and bleeding of the brain.

Reports of blood clots linked to the vaccine are extremely rare, with the Department of Health saying in published guidance that “just over 10 people develop this condition for every million doses of AZ vaccine given”.

They also advise those who contract Covid-19 are at a higher risk of developing the condition compared to the overall small risk from the vaccine.

Responding to a news report of the findings on Twitter, former Olympic boxer Barnes wrote: “Devastating, and to think @SouthernHSCT (Southern Health and Social Care Trust) want me to promote the vaccine.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"No thanks, rare or not I will not be held accountable for saying its safe and encouraging anyone. Get it if you must.”

According to the UK MHRA regulator, there have been 332 reported cases and 58 reported deaths - after nearly 35 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK.

After posting the tweet, a number of users on social media challenged the 34-year-old, with one writing: “It is rare. Dying from Covid is a bigger risk.”

Another said: “One example. Sad as it is you just going to ignore all the people who have died because they won’t get jabbed?”

Responding in a separate tweet, Barnes added: “People can @ me all they like about my previous post, I won't be replying because I've said what I've had to say and that's it.”

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advise that "adults aged 18- 39 years with no underlying health conditions are offered an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine”.

According to the JCVI, the risk of a clot is roughly one in 100,000 for people in their 40s and rises to one in 60,000 for people in their 30s.

A Department of Health spokesperson said: “The AstraZeneca vaccine has played a key role in our overall vaccination programme. It has undoubtedly saved many lives, and also protected many people from serious illness.

“It is disappointing to see anyone citing very rare side effects from one particular vaccine to make sweeping, uninformed comments about vaccination in general.

“The evidence to support vaccination is irrefutable. The reality is that without the deployment of the current COVID-19 vaccines in Northern Ireland many more people would have lost their lives. Many more people would also have suffered serious illness and required hospital care in respiratory wards and intensive care units. And many more people would now be suffering from long Covid, with all the implications that has for physical and mental well-being.

“Vaccination cuts your risk of getting seriously ill or dying from the virus by around 95% and it reduces your risk of catching or spreading it.”

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust has been contacted for a response.