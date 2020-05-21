Belfast centenarian Pauline Kieran enjoys birthday treat during coronavirus lockdown

Pauline Kieran cuts her birthday cake as she's serenaded outside her home

Residents living in a south Belfast sheltered housing scheme have not let the lockdown stop them safely celebrating their neighbour's 100th birthday.

Pauline Kieran, also known as Mary, who lives at Clanmil Housing's Blessington Court in Rosetta, was born in 1920 in Co Louth, and got to see swing singer Harry McGarrity entertain her and her neighbours on Monday.

Working with Pauline's daughter Anita O'Connor, the Clanmil team organised the event in the car park, allowing residents to watch on from their apartments before seeing Pauline cut the birthday cake.

A slice was delivered to everyone's front door so they could enjoy a treat together.

Pauline moved to Belfast when she married her late husband Gerry. The couple had five daughters and also raised a nephew.

Pauline, who has 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, was delighted that her neighbours were able to be part of her celebration.

"I've lived through a lot in my 100 years," she said.

"There have been many ups and downs and if there's one thing I've learned, it's that you just have to be take life as it comes and make the best of every situation.

"This virus and lockdown are just another bump on the road and I really appreciate how everyone has worked together to make sure I've still been able to have a lovely day.

"I've lived here at Blessington Court for the past eight years and I've lovely neighbours. It's been great to see so many of them enjoying the music."

Pauline's daughter Anita added: "We really appreciate how Vicky and Linzi at Clanmil have rallied round and found a way to make this happen while everyone stays safe."

Linzi Webb, good relations officer at Clanmil, said it was an "absolute pleasure" to be part of Pauline's big day.