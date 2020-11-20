Belfast city council gives £300k to help the vulnerable

Views: Councillor Kate Nicholl says all this support must make a difference

The season of goodwill started in Belfast yesterday as the city council - inspired by school meal campaigner and Manchester United star Marcus Rashford - agreed a £300,000 Christmas funding package for those most in need.

Councillors agreed to give £150,000 to the Salvation Army and St Vincent de Paul Christmas Family Appeal to help the vulnerable.

A further £150,000 will be shared across other voluntary organisations in the city, with bespoke programmes to be agreed by the parties.

The council also called upon the Department of Communities to release further support funding still waiting to be signed off.

An original motion was presented by Sinn Fein, and seconded by the DUP, focusing on distributing the £300,000 as food parcels around so-called "neighbourhood renewal areas" or areas of severe multiple deprivation.

Alliance put forward an amendment to extend the motion beyond food poverty towards a "need to tackle poverty in its entirety".

Councillor Kate Nicholl told the council: "If your washing machine has broken, and your kids can't go to school in clean clothes, a food parcel isn't going to help you.

"If you live in an unfurnished house and you need a bed, a one off food package is not going to help you. If you need a meal, you most likely need it regularly, not a one-off.

"While the partnership approach has been so inspiring - we have developed amazing networks, and we need to sustain them - we have also heard reports of duplication, waste, and how it could work better.

"We all need to learn from this, and we need to make sure our support makes a tangible difference. The organisations I spoke to said what worked well was personalised support."

The agreed motion stated that the council "takes note and commends the recent campaign of Marcus Rashford to eradicate child hunger over holiday periods, and also the recent statement from Dr Julie-Ann Maney, a paediatrician from the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, who is urging government to tackle child poverty".

This council also committed to bringing forward a "pre-loved" toy scheme as soon as is practical.