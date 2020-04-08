Belfast council steps up coronavirus battle by giving health staff access to leisure centre showers

Belfast City Council is providing health workers with access to its leisure centres for showering and changing, to help reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19 when workers return home.

Three leisure centres will be available for use from this week - Andersonstown, Shankill and Lisnasharragh - and four more will be made available over the coming weeks.

Access will be granted to Belfast Trust staff seven days a week, from 5.30am-12.30pm and 4.30pm-10.30pm daily.

Regular cleaning and security is being provided at each of the sites. Belfast Lord Mayor Daniel Baker said: "I'm pleased that we are in a position to support our frontline health workers in this way. Our NHS is under incredible pressure at the moment.

"Health workers are risking their own health to care for others and having access to our facilities means they can be guaranteed a safe and clean environment to shower and change between shifts, and reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus when they return home to their loved ones."

Mr Baker (above) added: "At this time, we as a council are doing everything we can to support the efforts of our health trusts, government agencies and city partners.

"We need to work together and support each other and this is just another small way in which we can assist those who are working round the clock to keepzz us safe and providing care for the most vulnerable in our society."

Meanwhile, the city council is asking residents to be extra vigilant about cleaning up after dogs, after announcing a temporary halt to its dog fouling service.

The council has stated that the Dog Warden Service is currently working within a limited capacity and has suspended the complaints service regarding dog fouling.

The Dog Warden will continue to respond to urgent requests for assistance in relation to dog attacks or dangerous dogs, requests regarding prohibited dog breeds, and requests concerning stray dogs.

The dog fouling service includes an online complaint log, which will continue.

Normally, if a dog is caught fouling in a public place and the walker fails to pick it up, they can be fined £80, reduced to £50 if paid within 10 days.

Over the past year 102 fines were issued by Belfast City Council for dog fouling.