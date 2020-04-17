Belfast couple help neighbours grin and bear Ted-ious coronavirus: lockdown

'Having been encouraged by their four grandchildren, the couple came up with quirky presentations of the bears on their lawn, which is putting smiles on many faces, both young and old'

Morris and Jenny Corrin at home with their collection of bears

An east Belfast couple have come up with a cute, cuddly and colourful way to cheer up their neighbours during the coronavirus lockdown.

For over a week Morris and Jenny Corrin have made their front garden a new talking point thanks to their furry friends.

The couple share their Kensington Road home of 40 years with around 60 teddy bears of all shapes and sizes, collected over the past few decades.

Having been encouraged by their four grandchildren, the couple came up with quirky presentations of the bears on their lawn, which is putting smiles on many faces, both young and old.

In a bid to banish the boredom during their own self-isolation, Morris (72) and Jenny (69) are keeping busy by meticulously arranging their daily displays, swapping bears in and out, giving their teddies different props, or moving them around the corner of the front garden.

Behind it all is Jenny's lifelong love of teddy bears - she still has her very first bear Ted, given to her when she was just 18 months old.

"Morris did all the buying of the bears when he used to travel a lot for business," Jenny said.

"For 18 years he would always bring back a Harrods bear from London and they all sit on the stairs of our house. It became a tradition that when he would go away, he brought back a bear.

"Our kids and my brothers and sisters all bought bears for me down the years for Christmas and birthdays so we have accumulated a lot over the years."

Alongside Brown Thomas bears sit several Paddingtons and others purchased at Aston Villa, Derby County, Wimbledon and various Northern Ireland away games. Morris, however, called a halt to the bear buying 10 years ago once the teddy takeover became a bit too much.

Now they take pride of place in the front garden each day, much to the delight of passers-by.

What started off on day one as a small Teddy's Bear Picnic has grown to much larger displays including a sports day, cricket match, Lego building, classroom scene, cycling trip, gardening and even a religious service on Easter Sunday.

"We began on day one with just four bears sitting out in the garden with tables and chairs and that was going to be it.

"But we got so many comments about it that we thought we'd better do something the next day, so it has grown from that," Morris said.

"The bears have a wee chat at night about what they want to do the next day and then let us know their plan in the morning so we try to accommodate them.

"We have had a constant stream of people coming past for a look every day.

"Until a few days ago we only knew a couple of our neighbours on both sides of the street, but now we're meeting people we've never seen before.

"It has become a great talking point and people seem to look forward to it every day.

"The bears usually stay out until around 8 o'clock at night and then they all have to be put to bed.

"Thankfully the weather has been tremendous every day so far but we do have umbrellas, tents and gazebos in case of a rainy day."