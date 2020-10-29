Belfast festive lights switch-on is called off due to Covid restrictions

Low-key Christmas programme on offer as city hopes to lure shoppers

Belfast's big Christmas lights switch-on has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 emergency.

The decision by council officials comes after the popular annual festive market that brings tens of thousands to the grounds of the City Hall was recently axed.

Instead of the switch-on, which is usually held in mid-November, the council has planned for an alternative, low-key programme of events.

Along with a special Christmas installation within the City Hall grounds, a new festive lighting scheme and street theatre performances are to take place in the run-up to December 25.

It is understood the web streaming of the festive lights switch-on is being considered as part of the new programme.

Previously the honour of switching on Belfast's lights has gone to some famous names.

The most high-profile was US President Bill Clinton, who performed the task in 1995 while on a visit with his wife Hillary.

Other notable figures include This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield, the Power Rangers and Cool FM DJ Pete Snodden.

Belfast Lord Mayors have also performed the duty with the 2019 event hosted by John Finucane, weeks before he was elected as MP for North Belfast.

DUP councillor David Brooks, who sits on the city growth and regeneration committee, stressed that "Christmas is not cancelled" for visitors.

He added: "Belfast is open for business and traders would like to welcome people who normally come to Belfast back and to enjoy that Christmas experience, albeit in a different way."

Simon Hamilton, chief executive of Belfast Chamber, said he supported the council's decision to cancel this year's switch-on.

"Belfast city centre is most definitely open for business and we encourage people to come into the city centre," he said.

City Hall said that the new Christmas plans were subject to ratification by councillors during November's full council meeting this Monday.

It stressed the planned festivities had been "drawn up with restrictions around social distancing in mind" and will be subject to review "depending on the public health advice and restrictions at the time".

Meanwhile, Lisburn City and Castlereagh Borough Council will push ahead with its controversial £535,000 festive spend after councillors knocked back a bid to cut costs.

The budget for the Lisburn Light Festival was rubber-stamped at a full council meeting on Tuesday night. It had already passed in an earlier "heated" closed debate.

The development committee gave unanimous support to the plan on October 7.

An attempt to wind back the cost failed in a second, confidential meeting on October 21.

Speaking before the full council on Tuesday night, Alliance's Stephen Martin said he wished to "register his dissent", and proposed all 40 elected representatives get a vote on whether installations be dropped to "substantially reduce" the cost.

The £535,000 figure includes £240,000 associated with an existing, three-year contract.

Councillors ruled out Halloween fireworks after a report dubbed them a "costly 15-minute display in a time of austerity".