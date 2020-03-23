Belfast fruit and veg trader carrying on for his loyal customers

Belfast's oldest fruit and vegetable market trader is keeping the business going despite the Covid-19 epidemic to make sure loyal customers get their five-a-day.

Since Belfast City Council announced a temporary cessation of St George's Market in a wave of public closures, market traders have been facing an uncertain future.

John Breen, fourth-generation owner of Murdock's Fruit and Veg, is one of the lucky few able to continue selling to the public in the city. The family business owns the old stables yard in Verner Street next to St George's Market, and can continue trading in an open air setting on a Friday.

He said: "We keep horses in the city centre, and we have a good-sized yard, so we were able to set up the stall. Along with Milligans fish traders from Ardglass, we've set up smaller versions of our St George's stalls, so the people don't leave with nothing.

"We're going to see if we can maybe do someone else a favour, squeeze someone else in beside us selling the essentials, maybe a bread stall, if this is at all possible, and if anyone else is willing to come in. There were plenty of customers asking for it. I think people are more comfortable with it being outside. The other outdoor markets we do beyond Belfast have been busier than normal. It's the outside trading where they are not gathered up with other people."