Belfast GP's song to grandkids is just what doctor ordered during coronavirus outbreak

A Belfast GP and folk musician has written a song to help his grandkids understand why they cannot see him during lockdown.

Chris Kyle, formerly of acoustic duo Stewart and Kyle, filmed his tribute to his family and the challenge of isolation to comfort them.

His son Tom, who lives in Canada with two sons of his own, shared the "bit of a tear jerker" to social media.

It begins: "You are in your home, I am in my home, that is where we must stay." Tom said his nieces - four-year-old twins - had been upset they could not see their grandparents every day.

Tom said: "One of the twins watched the video over and over and replied with a cute 'thank you papa' video, the other got upset by seeing her papa and hid in the corner.

"My two boys loved seeing their papa on the video and they were calling him as soon as the video was over."

Chris has always written songs for his family, his son said.

He wrote and played songs at two of his daughters' weddings, and was due to do the same for his third daughter this summer.

He also wrote a song for Tom's first son, Christopher, just after he was born.

Tom added: "I know that if my dad wanted me to say one thing it would be that he wrote this song to be a happy pick-me-up for his grandkids to listen to when they may be missing him and their granny.

"If I know my dad the words in the song are very true, he will be rolling around the ground playing with them and dancing in the garden long after the four-year-olds are bored. When it is safe to do so, of course."