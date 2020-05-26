Belfast homeless charity given a welcome £30k helping hand by house builder Hagan Homes

James Hagan, founder and chairman, Hagan Homes with Hannah Quinn, and Katherine McCartan, support workers at the Welcome Organisation

Ballyclare house builder Hagan Homes has donated £30,000 to a Belfast homelessness charity to buy a vehicle to support its outreach service.

The Welcome Organisation provides a range of potentially life-saving services to around 1,200 people affected by homelessness across Greater Belfast every year.

It runs a drop-in centre, street outreach, crisis accommodation for women, support services and a furniture project, Welcome Home.

The coronavirus pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges for the charity, but they have adapted those services to meet those challenges and their services team have remained on the front line.

The new vehicle afforded by Hagan Homes' donation will further strengthen the Street Outreach and allow the charity to engage with those sleeping rough - some 4,508 incidences were recorded this time last year in Belfast.

Welcome Organisation chief executive Sandra Moore said: "The Outreach vehicle will be providing potentially life-saving support on the streets of Belfast 17 hours a day, 7am to 2am, 365 days a year.

"The Outreach service works in tandem with our other services and it is the support of individuals and firms like Hagan Homes that allows us to continue to offer this vital social service and never give up on the people who need us most."

Hagan Homes chairman James Hagan, said: "The Welcome Organisation, through a truly selfless philanthropic approach, sensitively and admirably supports those who have found themselves sleeping rough. Its work is truly admirable and like many charities during this global pandemic."

Hagan Home's contribution to the Welcome Organisation follows on from an £80,000 donation it made to Age NI and Cash for Kids (both received £40,000) in March at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. It also announced in recent days that it is offering all NHS workers who are seeking to buy a property at one of its south Belfast developments a £5,000 discount.