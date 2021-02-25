Belfast mum Lisa Mooney dies of Covid aged just 41

Tributes have been paid to a mum-of-four from north Belfast who died aged just 41 earlier this week after contracting Covid-19

Lisa Mooney from New Lodge, who passed away on Monday, had an underlying condition before she contracted the virus which ended her young life.

She had previously been diagnosed with the life-threatening condition Addison's disease, a rare disorder of the adrenal glands which prevents the body from producing enough essential hormones.

Paying an emotional tribute on social media, her heartbroken husband Robert said he was "totally a broken man" after his wife's sudden death.

He wrote: "It's with the heaviest heart today that I said goodbye to my amazing wife and mother to our four boys Lisa. Words cannot describe the absolute pain we as a family are currently experiencing with her sudden passing.

"We are heartbroken to say the least and cannot get our minds around this. She was an extraordinary lady who had time for everyone. She was a brilliant wife to myself and best of all a superb mother to our children."

Mr Mooney added: "Lisa, my dear wife, I love you, please look after us in coming days and always sweetheart.

"I'll certainly keep bringing our boys up the way we wanted and do you proud. Sleep tight darling. You are at peace now".

Ligoniel Academy Football Club Committee extended condolences to Mrs Mooney's nephew and one of its club managers, Sé Ó Maicín, adding: "A beautiful lady who was taken far too soon".

A spokesman said the club has decided to show support to its first team manager and his family by confirming the Addison's disease logo will be on its new club kit come September.