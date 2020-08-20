Belfast nightclub closes after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

Belfast nightclub Thompson's Garage has said it will remain closed on Thursday evening after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the nightclub, one of Northern Ireland's top venues, said all remaining staff members have been tested and are now awaiting results.

"These results should be in today or tomorrow at the latest but sadly we cannot open until we are certain that everyone employed at Thompson's is in the clear," they said.

"In the interim the entire venue is undergoing a deep clean, fumigation and decontamination in preparation for re-opening this weekend.

"Our team will be in contact with everyone who has made bookings for tonight and this weekend. We will be in touch with anyone who has booked tables for tonight and issue refunds immediately."

It comes a day after McDonald's in Coleraine was also forced to close after a staff member tested positive.

The Executive has decided that further restrictions on gatherings will be put in place from next week after a recent increase in cases.