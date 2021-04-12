Belfast Nightingale Hospital stood down as NI Covid figures improve

Belfast Health Trust have announced "a significant milestone" in the fight against coronavirus as the HSC Nightingale has been officially stood down.

Covid-19 patients will now be cared for at the Mater Hospital, which was the arrangement last summer before a surge in autumn cases required more critical care beds.

Belfast City Hospital is to continue caring for patients across a broad range of specialities including Haemotology and Renal services.

Flexibility will also be maintained within the system in case of any further surges of the virus.

In addition, Belfast City Hospital will become a Covid minimal site allowing it to take on more complex and high priority surgery on behalf of the region.

This arrangement includes what are known as green surgical pathways, meaning the risk of Covid transmission is lower as no Covid positive patients are treated on site.

As a number of lockdown relaxations came into force on Monday, Health Minister Robin Swann thanked vaccine teams for passing the one million vaccine milestone.

Speaking at the Seven Towers Leisure Centre in Ballymena, he praised "the hard work and dedication" of vaccinators across Northern Ireland.

Since opening its doors in December, the Ballymena venue has seen 100,000 vaccines administered.

"It is testament to them that we surpassed the one million vaccines milestone at the weekend and over 820,000 people in Northern Ireland have now received a vaccine,” he said.

Mr Swann said every vaccine took Northern Ireland closer towards "a better and safer future" and urged everyone to book their appointment when eligible.

"Having received my first Covid-19 vaccine I can assure people that it was a quick and straightforward process and I’m grateful that I’ll soon have some protection from this awful virus while I await my second dose in due course.”

Jennifer Welsh, Chief Executive of the Northern Health and Social Care Trust, said the team had shown "extraordinary commitment and dedication" over the past four months.

"I know that it’s a great sense of relief for people to receive their vaccine and I’m very proud of our staff and what they have achieved to date," she said.

“This has been an exceptionally tough year for our health service but the vaccine provides hope for the days ahead.”