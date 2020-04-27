Belfast post box turns blue in tribute to NHS heroes

Paul Moore, a cleaner at the Royal Victoria Hospital, with his son Kayden Parker (10) photographs a post box on the Falls Road

A Belfast post box has turned blue in celebration of our NHS heroes.

The facility, on the Falls Road near the Royal Victoria Hospital, has had a makeover from its traditional red.

It is the latest move by big-hearted Northern Ireland people to celebrate the health service as staff battle the coronavirus pandemic.

For the last five weeks, people here have taken part in the national clap for carers to show their support and gratitude for key workers.

Landmarks and public buildings have also lit up blue across Northern Ireland.

Tomorrow Unison, the Royal College of Nursing Northern Ireland and the Royal College of Midwives Northern Ireland are urging people here to observe a minute's silence to remember all the health, care and other key workers who have lost their lives to coronavirus across the UK and Ireland.