Belfast Pride festival moves rainbow heroes theme online, with hopes to bring huge Euro event to city in 2023

Belfast Pride, one of Belfast's biggest festivals, is moving online for the first time.

The now-traditional colourful outdoor parade has had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 situation, organisers say.

The LGBT+ festival has grown from small beginnings with just 100 people in 1991, to a confident 10-day festival reaching tens of thousands of people into the city centre.

This year's festival theme will be 'Rainbow Heroes' - celebrating the contribution of frontline heroes including Health and Social Care staff, supermarket workers, emergency services, transport and distribution workers, cleaners, community groups and many more.

Sean O Neill, chair of Belfast Pride said yesterday: "The giant wave of colour that fills the streets of Belfast with positivity, defiance and 60,000 people just can't happen this time - so we are going to move the main events of Belfast Pride online - if we can raise funding for them.

"This should have been a special Pride - the 30th Belfast Pride parade, a chance to celebrate the introduction of equal marriage and reproductive rights and a platform to declare our intent to keep up the struggle for full equality for all of our community with a focus on Trans Rights and Healthcare, and rights for LGBT+ young people," Mr O Neill said.

Organisers say they are hoping to bring the 2023 EuroPride festival to Belfast - a massive event which could potentially bring tens of thousands of new visitors to the city.