Belfast priest will continue confessions from a distance during coronavirus crisis

A West Belfast priest has said he will continue to hear socially-distanced confessions.

Fr Paddy McCafferty of Corpus Christi in Ballymurphy was kept busy for an hour on Saturday as parishioners waited in line.

He sat in front of the church behind the gates while those making their confessions stood about two metres in front of him.

"I started hearing confessions at 11.40am and I was kept busy for about an hour with a constant stream of people, with everybody observing social distancing," he said. "As they came to me outside the church, there was a two-metre distance between them, maybe more.

"There was no one close to them to hear what they were saying and it was easy for me to hear what they were saying.

"Everything was observed, the sanctity and privacy, as well as protecting people from the virus.

"I intend to do it again next week and so on until we are able to get people back into the church again."

Fr McCafferty said previously he had been hearing confessions by appointment, meeting parishioners outside the church at a safe distance.