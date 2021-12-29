Belfast Titanic Exhibition Centre reopens for jabs following temporary closure due to winds

Socialising distanced penguins placed outside the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast greet people a they arrive for the opening of a COVID-19 booster vaccination centre. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Belfast’s mass vaccination facility at the Titanic Exhibition Centre has reopened for jabs after it was temporarily closed for a number of hours due to strong winds.

In a social media post at around 2pm, the facility wrote: “We are back open.

"Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.

“For anyone who had an appointment booked between 11.30am-2pm please attend any time before 7.15pm.

“Walk-ins available right up to 7.15pm.”

A spokesperson for the Trust confirmed the temporary closure was due to the strong winds and said the nature of the facility as a canvas structure meant they had to evacuate the building until the gusts reduce for safety reasons.

Northern Ireland is currently experiencing gusts of up to 60mph in some locations, with reports of trees having fallen in some areas across the country.

The Hospital Road in Omagh is closed in both directions due to a fallen tree. Drivers are asked to seek an alternative route for their journey.

While in Limavady, a man and his children escaped injury after a tree fell on his van as a result of the high winds.