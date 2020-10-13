Belfast Trust apology after suspending surgeries due to surge in Covid-19 patients

Reopening of Nightingale facility at Belfast City Hospital has been approved

Belfast Health Trust have apologised after postponing a number of surgeries this week due to a rise in Covid-19 hospital admissions.

It’s reported that a number of operations have been suspended in Belfast City and Musgrave Park hospitals due to a spike in Covid admissions, while the re-opening of the Nightingale facility has been approved.

A spokesman for the Belfast Health Trust told the Belfast Telegraph the exact figures on the amount of postponed surgeries were not yet available, but the trust was now in a “transitional” period.

“We’re making decisions on how to manage bed capacity in all of our hospitals,” he said.

“I think it’s fair to say that due to the high rise in Covid admissions we have had to cancel surgery.

“Because of the seriousness of the surgeries that have been cancelled, with a view to be rescheduled, this is a difficult decision made with a very heavy heart because a lot of people aren’t getting the care that they were expecting.”

He added that the increased spread of the virus had forced the trust to move into the next stage of surge planning.

“We are apologising to those patients who, at the moment, we cannot provide the treatment and care they thought they were going to get.

“But we are doing everything we can to reschedule any cancelled surgery as soon as possible.”

The latest development comes as a further seven people in Northern Ireland have died after testing positive for Covid-19 and 863 new cases have been confirmed.

This brings the death toll to 598, with the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak to 21,898.

In the last seven days, some 6,286 people have also tested positive for the virus.

Across Northern Ireland, there are currently 150 Covid patients in hospitals with 23 in intensive care and 15 requiring ventilation.

A total of 53 care homes are also dealing with outbreaks of the virus.

According to the Irish News, the decision to postpone surgeries followed increased demand for Intensive Care Unit beds at the Mater Hospital in north Belfast where coronavirus patients are currently being treated.

While the type of surgeries affected has not been detailed, Musgrave is a regional centre for procedures such as hip and knee replacements while City Hospital handles a range of surgeries including cancer and gynaecology.

It’s understood healthcare staff were informed on Monday evening that the Nightingale facility at the Belfast City Hospital Tower Block would be reopened.

The facility was stood down in May as Covid cases dropped, but has been kept on standby ever since in the event of a second wave.

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said they had no further comment on Monday, but referred back to a statement by Health Minister Robin Swann on October 6.

Mr Swann said the additional capacity would only be needed “in the event of an extreme surge” in demand for intensive care.

“The Belfast City Hospital tower will remain a protected site for cancer and other specialist surgery for as long as possible,” he said.

“The experience of the first surge identified a role for additional step down capacity to support flow through hospitals and ease pressures on the system.

"Therefore as Members will know I have already commissioned work to begin on an additional Nightingale facility on the Whiteabbey Hospital site. This will be an intermediate care facility, providing 100 additional ‘step down beds’, to be operational by December 2020.”