Belfast Trust cancels all planned surgeries this week due to Covid

The Belfast Trust has cancelled all planned inpatient surgeries this week due to the increasing number of Covid cases.

It comes just hours after Robin Swann warned the worsening situation could lead to elective surgeries being cancelled.

In a statement, a Belfast Trust spokesperson said: "We are fully aware of the level of anxiety and concern Covid-19 has caused our service users since March 2020 and we apologise for the distress these further steps will cause.

"We will rearrange this surgery as soon as possible and we will do everything we can to ensure continuity of care throughout this challenging time.

Read more Warning after almost 13,000 operations cancelled in Northern Ireland since the start of Covid lockdown

"We are also actively considering moving many outpatient appointments to virtual appointments in order to reduce footfall on our sites and to encourage the public to stay home whenever possible."

Earlier on Thursday, Mr Swann warned that elective surgeries may have to be cancelled due to free up capacity in hospitals to treat Covid patients.

Have you been affected by the decision to cancel surgeries this week? Contact us at newseditor@belfasttelegraph.co.uk

"I cautioned and I warned that we could be facing our worst winter ever. Yesterday our Covid inpatients were close to 600 - that's twice what it was during the first wave," he told the BBC.

"That's some 600 beds that we can't use for other patients, other procedures. We're actually at the point now where, for our system to cope with what is expected in the coming weeks, the increased number of Covid patients, we may actually have to look at down-turning other elective surgeries."

This is not the first time surgeries have been cancelled due to the pandemic. Back in November, three of Northern Ireland's five health trusts - Northern, Southern and South Eastern - cancelled planned elective surgeries to free up intensive care beds for seriously ill Covid patients.

The previous month the Belfast Trust cancelled more than 100 elective surgeries due to Covid pressures, with a spokesperson stating the trust had reached a "trigger point" for admitting patients to intensive care in Belfast City Hospital.

The news comes after a further 17 Covid-related deaths and 1,410 new cases of the virus were reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday. In the last seven days 1,783 positive cases have been confirmed in the Belfast council area.

According to the Department of Health's dashboard, as of Thursday afternoon the Royal Victoria Hospital and Ulster Hospital were operating beyond capacity, while Belfast City Hospital was at capacity.