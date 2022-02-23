Belfast Trust warns public that Covid threat is not over

Belfast Health Trust has warned the public that the threat from coronavirus is still present in the community, with 157 patients with the virus in hospitals around the city.

Issuing an appeal on Twitter earlier, a message from the Trust said that “Covid remains a real concern”. There are 480 inpatients with coronavirus reported across all Northern Ireland hospitals on Wednesday.

"Please continue to take all measures to protect yourself. When you are fit to be discharged from hospital, please leave,” the Belfast Trust statement added.

"Help free up beds. Help prevent sick people from waiting far too long in ED.”

It follows the latest daily coronavirus figures from the Department of Health on Wednesday showing four new deaths and 2,294 new positive cases of the virus.

Elsewhere, a potential major incident was stood down at Antrim Area Hospital after unprecedented demand for beds on Sunday.

Northern Trust Chief Executive Jennifer Walsh said there had been “extraordinary numbers” including over 100 people in the Emergency Department on Sunday.

She said part of the problem was that there were simply enough hospital beds in Northern Ireland to meet demand, adding that the pandemic was still playing a “significant role” in the amount of people needing treatment.