Belfast volunteers united in efforts to assist those who are most affected by coronavirus

It is warm and sunny and springtime in Belfast, and a minibus is making its way through the labyrinth-like streets of the Annadale flats along the banks of the River Lagan.

Driver Marty McFlynn, with Ryan O'Neill riding shotgun, are delivering food to homes across south Belfast from a distribution point in the grounds of the Good Shepherd Church on the Ormeau Road.

Portia Msonza lives in the flats. Originally from Zimbabwe, she has lived in Belfast for 18 years.

The mother of three children, aged from 12 to 16, who attend St Joseph's on the Ravenhill Road and Holy Rosary on the Ormeau Road. Her 14-year-old daughter Chantelle is missing her friends, but they chat online.

Chantelle Msonza

Portia appreciates the arrival of food and other items.

She is waiting for her Universal Credit to kick in. She is an agency worker, so is not furloughed on pay.

It will be another couple of weeks before Portia will get any money, but it will be a loan, she added. Then another five before the first Universal Credit payment comes through. Then she will have to pay back the loan with interest.

"It is really appreciated what (they) are doing," Portia said, adding that she is more worried about the people in her homeland if the virus takes hold in a country with a healthcare system not likely able to deal properly with the spread.

The next stop is also in Annadale, a woman living on her own with serious underlying health conditions. She is confined to the house for 12 weeks on the advice of her doctor.

Friends have come around to leave food and medication, and she has broadband.

Her flat is a couple of doors down from a memorial topped with a flag of the red hand of Ulster. It remembers the fallen, but with no details about the conflict in which they served.

Volunteer Marty McFlynn delivers products with driver Ryan O’Neill from the south Belfast food bank

"There is no way a Rosario Youth Club bus would have ever been around here back in the day," says Marty. He later admitted that also back in the day, after the release of 'Back to the Future', he was fairly ribbed.

Food and other items, including nappies, toilet roll, shampoo, are sent and brought in by local residents and companies, for distribution by members of Rosario Youth Club, Rosario Football Club, Bredagh GAC, the Ormeau Road Boxing Club and Rosetta Area Community Support.

Ava McDonnell (3) lends a helping hand at the south Belfast food bank

Minibuses leave the centre every day to deliver to elderly people in sheltered accommodation and to individual residents, while boxes are also picked up by Homeplus, which helps the homeless, migrant workers and asylum seekers.

This grassroots effort was set up entirely by the local community, says Stephen Haughey, manager of the Holy Rosary Parish Centre, the hub of the distribution.

In total, approximately 350 parcels were either distributed directly by this ad hoc group, or by others such as Homeplus, over the last number of weeks.

On Friday, local DUP councillor David Brooks landed down with a bag and an offer of any help.

The south Belfast food bank

"Just back from South Belfast Foodbank where superb work is being done by Stephen & the team," the councillor later tweeted.

Marty said the service has expanded through word of mouth.

"We had about 12 people delivering to the first week, but it has gone mental," he said.

Apart from Annadale, there were deliveries to the Cregagh estate, the Holylands and Stranmillis.

"It is a real community effort. The activism is amazing," commented Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey.