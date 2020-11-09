Belfast woman (25) faces heart surgery delay due to Covid pandemic

A woman with a potentially deadly heart condition is facing an indefinite delay for crucial surgery due to the coronavirus pandemic

The 25-year-old woman has suffered a cardiac arrest on two occasions and is waiting for an operation to fit a pacemaker to regulate her heart.

However, multiple medical appointments have been postponed as the health service struggles to cope under the pressures of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The east Belfast admin worker said: "This time last year, my heart stopped and it actually happened again during lockdown.

"They have been talking about putting in a pacemaker, in fact I should be getting it around now, but everything just keeps getting pushed back.

"It's just so frustrating, I want to get on with my life but I can't and it's the fact that my condition is so dangerous, it's not like this is a cold.

"I understand the problems because of Covid but I think we should be giving everyone a fighting chance to live their lives."

She has been diagnosed with Bradycardia, which is a slower than normal heart rate.

In her case, the condition is so severe that her heart has stopped beating and she suffers from fainting spells on an almost daily basis.

Fearghal McKinney, head of the British Heart Foundation (BHF) in Northern Ireland, said to prevent further avoidable deaths in the months ahead, "we must ensure cardiovascular healthcare remains a priority and that people know to seek help if they are sick".

A Department of Health spokeswoman said the health service is operating under severe pressure due to Covid-19.

"The 416 extra patients in hospital as result of Covid-19 is equivalent to 52 eight-bed wards," she said.

"As the number of Covid-19 positive inpatients increases, this will have a negative impact on our ability to maintain other services.

"If appointments do need to be postponed, this will only happen where absolutely necessary and they will be rescheduled as quickly as possible on a prioritised basis."