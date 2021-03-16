Belfast women Holly Wilson and Gemma-Louise Bond, united in grief, form friendship through initiative

Dean of Belfast, the Very Rev Stephen Forde, alongside Gemma Louise Bond (left) and Holly Wilson at St Anne’s Cathedral

Two women who lost their grandmothers during the pandemic have spoken of finding friendship through a memorial project in Belfast.

Holly Wilson and Gemma-Louise Bond's grandmothers lived in the same nursing home before passing away within hours of each other last June.

Both women had contracted Covid-19 and initially recovered before their death.

Outside Belfast Cathedral yesterday their granddaughters spoke of how an online initiative, Lives Reflected, has helped them to grieve and find support in others.

Founded in November by the Dean of Belfast, the very Rev Stephen Forde, the website allows those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic to post a photo and a tribute of 150 words.

As commercial manager of Belfast Cathedral, Holly reached out to Gemma to take part in the project.

Holly said: "Our grandmothers were actually at the same care home, they both suffered from the same illness and they actually passed away within a few hours of each other so it was through a very strange set of circumstances that me and Gemma became close."

Gemma added: "It's strange that they passed away on the same day and led very parallel lives at the same time but we're really glad that we have each other."

Both were able to attend the funerals last June, but Holly said the restricted numbers made it harder to grieve as a family.

"They would have been very well-known and well-loved in their communities, and just to have those smaller numbers we felt like they weren't getting a proper goodbye," she said.

Gemma said she hoped that, in time, people will be able to light a candle for a loved one in the cathedral as well as reading the stories of others.

"The anniversary is a mark in history and a really strange time, I wish my granny was here every day but I'm really lucky that I have a friend like Holly."

The initiative was also praised by First Minister Arlene Foster.

Speaking at event, she said: "We know in Northern Ireland that we like to come together at this time of loss and we haven't been able to do that. I think this is a lovely way for people to reflect on the grief that they have been through and to mark the passing of a loved one."

Asked if there would be an official memorial in Northern Ireland, she said: "Once Covid has passed from the acuteness that it has been over this past year we will certainly be wanting to speak about a memorial.

"But as it is in so many other cases, we will want to engage with those who have lost loved ones so that we can plan it together."

The Dean of Belfast encouraged others to submit their own tributes ahead of next week's anniversary.

"Perhaps now is the moment where they feel it's right to submit that tribute to a member of their family who has died over the past year," he said.

"The website is not just for people who have died from Covid...but for any family who has experienced bereavement directly over the last 12 months.

"It's open to people across the province, people of faith and people of no faith. It's amazing how in 150 words you can paint such a beautiful portrait of a person and family member."

Next Tuesday, a service of Evensong at the Cathedral will feature a display of candles for everyone lost to Covid in Northern Ireland.

For further information, visit livesreflected.com