Belfast Zoo uses social media to keep animals in public gaze

Belfast Zoo is aiming to help spread some positivity by providing updates of the animals' antics through social media during the pandemic.

Home to more than 120 different species, Belfast Zoo hopes that by providing positive news during this challenging period it will help to lift the community spirit and keep everyone informed.

It is posting updates via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #BelfastZooComesToYou.

Zoo manager Alyn Cairns said: "Belfast Zoo is very popular with families, particularly at this time of year as we head towards the Easter holidays. But because we are closed at the moment we thought it would be nice to capture some footage behind the scenes and share it with all of our followers on social media.

"I also want to take this opportunity to personally thank all of our keepers and staff for everything they are doing to help us continue to provide the highest level of care at this difficult time.

"We also want to remind everyone that Easter celebrations are still taking place and you can virtually check in on the animals as they get treated to brightly coloured papier mache eggs filled with their favourite delicacy of meal worms and crickets."

Follow @belfastzoo and www.belfastzoo.co.uk for more information.