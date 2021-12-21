Belfast’s Mourne Seafood Bar to shut temporarily as restaurant says ‘virus closing us’

Popular Belfast eatery Mourne Seafood Bar has announced they are shutting their doors temporarily as they said the “virus is closing us”.

The city restaurant based in Bank Street made the announcement on social media on Tuesday afternoon, citing the current Covid-19 situation as the reason.

In the brief social media post, they apologised to their customers and confirmed online vouchers are still available.

In another tweet, Mourne Seafood Bar confirmed the closure was temporary and also hit out at what they called “silence” from the Northern Ireland Executive.

“We have taken the decision to close @msbbelfast. Online vouchers are available. We apologise to everyone who has reservations,” they wrote.

They added: “The virus is closing us.”

The latest blow comes as Northern Ireland’s hospitality industry warned the sector could see up to £300 million in lost revenue this Christmas.

Hospitality Ulster’s Chief Executive Colin Neill said the situation will “obliterate livelihoods” and has called on the Executive to make decisions and bring forward an urgent compensation package.

Ministers are set to have a formal meeting on Wednesday to discuss any possible new restrictions.

Calling on the Executive to reveal their plans without delay, he said the mixed messages were having “a catastrophic impact”.

“We are open but not trading and our politicians need to decide now how to arrest this decline into financial ruin,” he said.

“We are once again fighting for survival and trying our best to keep staff employed. Our sector is running out of time. We have hospitality business owners crying their hearts out during media interviews - what sort of situation is that to be in? This is the fourth largest private sector employer we are talking about here. These people need help, they need compensated.”

Other hospitality venues have already taken the decision to act ahead of any further restrictions imposed by the Executive.

Last week Belfast’s Duke of York and Harp Bars announced they will close from Christmas Eve in the face of the Omicron threat, with the director saying he does not know at what point the venues will reopen.

The news from Mourne Seafood Bar was met with disappointment online, with many sending sympathy to the restaurant and wishing them well.

The restaurant is a much loved eatery specialising in fresh local seafood and other produce. They have not provided a date for reopening.