Belfast's SSE Arena transformed for food hamper hub in Christmas appeal

Campaign: Volunteers at the SSE Arena in Belfast with the thousands of hampers they will be delivering to families in need this Christmas

The SSE Arena has been transformed as it has become the central hub to help pack hampers for thousands of families in need this Christmas.

North Belfast Advice Partnership and The People's Kitchen Belfast are spearheading the #ChristmasAppeal2020 initiative.

With the support of Tesco as well as hundreds of volunteers, the appeal aims to provide much needed help to more than 2,500 families across Belfast.

The Tesco store managers will visit the central hub at the SSE Arena, to help pack food hampers, along with toys and gifts for families.

It has been an extremely difficult year with many families facing a sudden loss of income or employment due to the pandemic.

This rapid change of circumstances has led to many families finding themselves struggling to cope or provide the Christmas celebrations they would like. Following the onset of the pandemic, there has been a huge surge in demand for help as poverty levels across the city soar.

Last week the Belfast Telegraph reported how the poverty crisis here was forcing people to use torches to light their homes and go days without food, it has been claimed.

The People's Kitchen said it is fielding up to 70 calls a day from those in need.

Campaign: Volunteers at the SSE Arena in Belfast with the thousands of hampers they will be delivering to families in need this Christmas

Sinead McKinley from North Belfast Advice Partnership said: "Many families are facing a very difficult winter.

"No-one chooses to live in poverty and it can happen to absolutely anyone.

"The stark reality for many people is that they are only really ever a few pay cheques away from finding themselves in difficulty. This has been exacerbated by the pandemic. We aim to help families this Christmas by providing bespoke food hampers and gifts to people that need help."

Donna McCotter, Tesco Yorkgate's Community Champion, said: "At Tesco we want to help the region's most vulnerable. We are glad to be able to lend our support to such an important and worthwhile cause."

Paying tribute to his staff, Nick Chivers, Tesco Yorkgate's Store Manager, said it was wonderful to see the dedication of staff to the local community.

The partnership currently have an urgent need for toiletries and toys which can be dropped off at Spar Titanic in Belfast.