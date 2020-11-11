Bid to break Stormont Covid stalemate: Naomi Long proposes extension of lockdown by a week with some hospitality reopening on November 20

Hopes are rising that a compromise proposal by Naomi Long can break the deadlock in the Executive on easing Covid-19 restrictions.

Stormont sources told the Belfast Telegraph that they believed the Justice Minister's plan would be backed by the DUP, Sinn Fein, and Ulster Unionist Health Minister Robin Swann.

But it is unclear whether SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon will support it as her party is gravely concerned about the risks reopening any sector of hospitality and close contact services pose to public health.

The Executive enters its fourth day of talks to map out a way forward this morning, just hours before the restrictions are due to end.

Mrs Long's proposal would extend the circuit break lockdown by a week with some sectors of hospitality reopening on November 20. Cafes, unlicensed restaurants and coffee shops would be able to serve customers until 8pm. Hairdressers and beauticians would also be able to open from the same date.

Informal discussions were continuing overnight "to scope out how the rest of hospitality can be opened on a sustainable basis", a Stormont source said.

There are plans to set up a working group of figures from the hospitality sector, health and the Executive to see what can be done to "mitigate the risks of reopening hospitality".

The Stormont insider said that the mood at last night's Executive meeting was markedly improved on the earlier discussions, which they described as "toxic".

"The ambience was better and ministers genuinely seemed to be up for a compromise compared to the division, suspicion and negativity we've seen over previous days," the source said.

They added that while Mrs Long's compromise proposal was "by no means over the line", as likely support had been signalled by every minister bar Nichola Mallon. It is understood that the SDLP is deeply concerned about the warnings of excess deaths by Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride and is wary of agreeing to any proposal which could raise infection rates.

The Department of Health reported eight further coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, with 791 more people testing positive.

Among those expressing their frustration at the indecision was former DUP MLA Jimmy Spratt.

He urged ministers to "take the political grandstanding out of all your decisions and do the right thing and listen to the expert advice".

He added: "We need to listen to the experts at the coalface, because if you don't you are playing Russian roulette with precious lives."

Earlier, two separate papers from Economy Minister Diane Dodds and Mr Swann failed to secure unanimous support around the table.

Ulster Unionist Health Minister Robin Swann

Only the DUP's four ministers backed Mrs Dodds' proposal to allow hairdressers, beauticians, cafes, unlicensed restaurants and coffee shops to reopen tomorrow.

Her plan would also have allowed bars and licensed restaurants to resume business in a fortnight.

The DUP successfully vetoed Mr Swann's proposal to extend the circuit breaker by a week. The other four parties - who have six of 10 ministers in the Executive - backed the Health Minister's compromise plan.

But the DUP employed a controversial cross-community vote mechanism to block his proposal.

The four parties were united in fury at the use of a tool designed to protect minority rights in a post-conflict society to torpedo public health regulations.

The Health Minister and Dr McBride have warned that Covid cases are likely to spike again in mid-December if hospitality is reopened too soon.

The DUP and Sinn Fein again clashed on Wednesday over what Mrs Foster's party claim was a major U-turn by Michelle O'Neill on reopening hospitality.