Big day: Couple squeeze in Belfast wedding ahead of fresh restrictions

Husband and wife: Declan, Hannah and their families at their wedding yesterday, with Laurence White far left

In one of the last weddings before lockdown, Declan White and Hannah Armstrong tied the knot yesterday in a masked ceremony in a Belfast church.

The happy couple just made it before the Executive's tough new Covid-19 restrictions came into effect.

But it was a close-run thing - the Fermanagh hotel in which they were holding their wedding reception last night is closing its doors today.

Declan (29), who works in financial services, and Wetherspoons pub manager Hannah (28), told the Belfast Telegraph yesterday: "We were so lucky that our wedding didn't have to be cancelled.

"Even the sun shone for us, making it the perfect day.

"We were blessed that so many of our friends and family were able to join us."

The couple were married in Our Lady Queen of Peace church in Dunmurry, before heading for the Fermanagh lakelands and a reception in the Manor House Hotel.

For the groom's father, journalist Laurence White, Declan and Hannah's wedding saw the last of his six children happily hitched.

But this was a wedding like no other, Laurence explained last night.

"It was strange going into the church and having to wear your mask and keep it on during the service," he said.

"Only the bride and groom were able to remove their masks when they were making their vows.

"At all other times the guests and the wedding party had to keep their masks on."

The reception venue holds its own precious memories for the veteran journalist and wife Eileen.

"The wedding reception when the first of our children got married was also held in the Manor House Hotel, so things have come full circle," he said.