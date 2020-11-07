Big-hearted Belfast charity hero calls for support to keep feeding needy during lockdown

A lockdown meals hero is appealing for public support to help him keep feeding hundreds of Belfast families every week.

Big-hearted Edmund Afuofor (60) is the driving force behind LifeHub NI, a charity that brings fresh produce donated by supermarkets and food suppliers to poor families across the city.

He and his wife arrived here from London in 2015.

"We came as missionaries to serve the people of Northern Ireland," he told the Belfast Telegraph

"In all honestly, we had no clue what that really meant.

"But one of the things I was keen about was that, as a Christian, my expression of my faith was practical.

"So we decided to come over, and we joined a local church. And very quickly I decided to get involved in volunteering."

Edmund worked at a food bank on the Ormeau Road, as well as at the International Meeting Point drop-in centre on the Lisburn Road.

"While I was there, I had a sense that this was what I wanted to do - help people practically," he said.

In 2016 he and a Baptist minster set up a city centre food hub.

He explained: "I was determined to focus on fresh produce, because I had met a gentleman while I was volunteering at the local food bank who said to me one day: 'I actually don't know the last time I ate fresh fruit'.

"That shocked me to my core. I had never thought I would hear anybody say that."

The genial Londoner now drives over 14,000 miles a year picking up fresh food from donors like Tesco, Lidl, Sainsbury's, M&S and Henderson, who donate crates of produce which has a few days left on its sell by-date.

Most importantly, this includes fresh fruit and vegetables, crucial for a balanced diet.

On Saturdays a team of seven volunteers come in to help with distribution of the food.

LifeHub NI has helped more than 1,000 families through Covid, working every day without a penny of support from the Government or any other funding sources.

"We are the only charity in Northern Ireland that focuses on fresh produce," Edmund added.

"We've operated through the whole Covid crisis. At one stage we were feeding 1,078 families over a seven-day period.

"We are now averaging 400 families a week, and we also support other organisations that feed people who do not have access to fresh produce."

He started LifeHub NI in late 2017 at the Life Church in Bruce Street.

But in May this year the charity had to move premises, and that is when Townsend Enterprise Park stepped up and generously offered space for the food bank project to continue its vital work.

But money is scarce. Edmund takes no salary, and his fuel costs are now running at £180 per month.

He has just had his first quarterly electricity bill of £1,300 for powering the essential fridges and freezers that keep donated food fresh until it can reach hungry families.

But Edmund added: "This is not a sob story.

"Poverty is real, food poverty is really real.

"The reality is that we have no funding.

"I'm just hoping that people who believe in what we do here might donate."

To donate to LifeHub NI, visit https://gf.me/u/y7aqra