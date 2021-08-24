Blow for local NHS as Stormont’s chief nurse quits the post

Plea: Cara Hunter says it is essential a replacement is named as soon as possible

Concerns have been raised over the resignation of the chief nursing officer, with warnings it will cause “significant instability” for the health service.

Professor Charlotte McArdle is to take up a new role with the NHS in England.

The Royal College of Nursing and the Royal College of Midwives have written to the Department of Health raising their fears over the news.

It comes as a further nine Covid-related deaths and 1,320 new cases were reported yesterday.

Fifty-one people have died in the last week, up from 30 the previous week. Case numbers have also surged.

A total of 2,414,189 vaccines had been administered — 1,268,173 first doses and 1,146,016 second doses.

The nursing organisations 0 said: “The Royal College of Nursing and the Royal College of Midwives have jointly expressed their significant concerns regarding the resignation of the chief nursing officer at the Department of Health.

“To lose such an experienced nursing leader when our health and social care services are under unprecedented pressure from a worldwide pandemic will cause significant instability to the nursing and midwifery professions in Northern Ireland.

“We are in urgent need of strong nursing and midwifery leadership to deliver the service transformation required to develop high quality health services for our population.

“We have formally written to the permanent secretary to outline our concerns. We have also raised these concerns directly with the Minister for Health and the chair of the Assembly Committee for Health, and will continue to do so until they are appropriately addressed.”

SDLP health spokeswoman Cara Hunter said the post needs to be filled as soon as possible.

She added: “Nurses have dealt with caring for distressed patients suffering from the virus, while also worrying about contracting it themselves and potentially passing it onto their families.

“Through all of that Professor McArdle has been a real leader to her staff, she has represented them well and fought for their interests when they needed it most.

“While we will be sad to see her go, I would also like to congratulate on her on new role in England. The North’s loss will be their gain and I’m sure she will go on to make a huge contribution to nursing there, as she did during her time with the Department of Health.

“I hope the department will move quickly to appoint a replacement.

“We are still in the midst of a global pandemic and we cannot allow the appointment process to drag as we have seen with similar positions in the past.

“Our nurses and midwives need stability now more than ever and I hope this will be taken into consideration so that uncertainty is not allowed to fester within our health service.”