BMA chief Tom Black welcomes coronavirus Christmas 'bubble' plan to reunite families

A leading medic who savaged ministers for not imposing a full lockdown has welcomed the news that families will now be able to meet up at Christmas.

Dr Tom Black, chair of the British Medical Association (BMA) in Northern Ireland, said people had suffered enough this year.

He was speaking after Arlene Foster and Michelle O'Neill joined the UK Government and other devolved nations to agree a common approach to the festive period.

The new rules will allow three households to mix in a bubble from December 23-27.

Social distancing will be relaxed within the bubbles, giving people the chance to hug friends and family.

Earlier this month Dr Black warned the Executive that it was "incompetent and negligent" by not imposing a full shutdown.

But last night he said: "People have worked really hard and sacrificed a lot so if we can't offer them some modifications and easements through Christmas, it's a very sad day."

Urging people to keep wearing masks, wash their hands and practise social distancing, he added: "Society has suffered enough this year so I think the least we can do is have a Christmas that's something approximating to normality.

"Overall, it's something that's needed, and what has been agreed seems a reasonable compromise.

"There's no doubt that we will cause an uptake in the infection rate as a result, so we can expect to have to work hard again in January and February, but we do have the great hope of a vaccine coming so we'll do our best to try and accommodate this decision."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged the measures would not add up to a "normal Christmas" and urged people to remain on guard.

"We can't afford to throw caution to the wind. The virus doesn't know it's Christmas and we must all be careful," he said on Twitter.

DUP leader Mrs Foster said people from Northern Ireland living in Britain would want to return home at Christmas. "We of course recognise how important Christmas time is for so many people in Northern Ireland," she said.

Sinn Fein vice-president Mrs O'Neill expressed hope that alignment could be achieved with the Republic.

She added: "So we're just trying to get a balance and we're trying to give people some hope because it's been a desperate year all around."

Queen's University virologist Dr Connor Bamford urged caution.

"No matter the rules, the virus is still out there and we are still in a precarious position over the winter," he said.

"If concerned with high-risk individuals, I would urge caution in taking up this offer. If people choose to meet, then try and keep in isolation prior to the holidays."

Speaking earlier, Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride said it is important the R number is kept as low as possible over Christmas.

"With the next two weeks of restrictions, if we get to 0.7 then that should get us through to the other side of Christmas," he said.

"In terms of the Christmas period, really where we want to be is going into the Christmas period with the R number as low as possible. That's the safest way.

"Undoubtedly, with more of us getting together, then we're going to see more transmission."