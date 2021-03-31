Bobby Storey funeral: Chief Constable Byrne has 'lost confidence' of unionists, says Foster

First Minister Arlene Foster has said PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has lost the confidence of the unionist community after it emerged that there would be no prosecutions in relation to the Bobby Storey funeral.

The Assembly will be recalled on Thursday for a censure motion against Sinn Fein for the actions of 24 politicians, including deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill, when they attended the funeral last June along with 2,000 mourners.

Mr Storey (64) was a senior figure in republicanism and was the head of intelligence for the IRA in the 1990s.

On Tuesday, Mr Byrne said the PSNI did recommend prosecutions in the case after potential breaches of Covid restrictions were examined.

But he said stepping down would undermine the actions of his predecessor. He said enforcing the coronavirus regulations has been a "consistently challenging and often uncomfortable role for my officers".

Mrs Foster told Good Morning Ulster on Wednesday that it was "folly" to ignore unionists' concerns and said confidence in policing was "at an all-time low".

"If Simon Byrne believes he can dig in, then we will have to look at other ways to deal with these issues. One shouldn't assume that we are going to sit back and everything continues as normal."

The decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions should be reviewed, Mrs Foster added.

When asked whether Stormont relations had been damaged by latest developments, Mrs Foster said there's no doubt that they had. "It's not the end of the matter," she said.

"I intend to work through those challenges but if people think we just carry on as normal when one of the most fundamental breaches of what we were doing at that time should just be brushed under the carpet and forgotten about, that won't happen."

Mrs Foster said her party's Policing Board members will not, however, be bringing a motion of no confidence against Mr Byrne.

The DUP's Policing Board members are Mervyn Storey, Trevor Clarke, Tom Buchanan, Joanne Bunting. Sinn Fein Policing Board members Gerry Kelly and Linda Dillon were in attendance at Mr Storey's funeral.

Mrs Foster said: "Under the standing orders of the Policing Board it may not be possible to bring forward a motion of no confidence because we have to give ten days notice for such a motion to be placed."

She did not indicate whether DUP members of the board would step down, but did not rule it out.

Policing Board member Alliance MLA John Blair said he did not support calls for Mr Byrne's resignation.

Mr Blair said: "I don't believe it's the chief constable's fault that we have found ourselves in this situation nor do I believe we would be in a different position had there been a different individual in the post of chief constable in June of last year."

But TUV leader Jim Allister said Mr Byrne should resign and said the decision not to prosecute anyone in relation to Mr Storey's funeral had "trashed" Covid regulations.

The recall motion would keep a "spotlight on those who were the lawbreakers and got away with it and those at the same time who were the lawmakers".

UUP leader Steve Aiken said his party had "real concerns" about the PSNI's senior leadership, and would be referring the matter to the Police Ombudsman. Mrs Foster has also written to the Police Ombudsman.

Attendance at the Storey funeral had undermined the health message, said Mr Aiken. He added that people should continue to follow Covid regulations and not be "distracted" from that.