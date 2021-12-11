Booster jab travel certificate and app update expected

A new certificate for Northern Ireland’s international travellers to prove they have received their booster job is expected to be announced next week.

An update to the Covid app is also due in January, according to the Department of Health.

Northern Ireland is currently the only part of the UK where there is no official proof of having received a booster jab.

Some countries require such proof to enter them.

One reader said it was a particular problem when travelling to certain European countries that only recognise vaccinations that are within several months, such as Austria.

Israel and Croatia also introduced time limits for Covid vaccination status to be valid for quarantine-free travel.

For Austria, booster doses extend the validity of vaccination status for an additional 270 days, but a certificate of proof is required.

One reader said: “I have not seen any information regarding this from the Executive, nor have I seen any reporting by any local media outlets about this.

“We are due to travel to Austria at the start of February by which stage my wife’s vaccine status would not be valid for entering Austria.

“We are growing concerned this has not been resolved as we enter the Christmas holiday period. Having attempted to contact a number of MLAs about this, I have not been able to get a response.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health said a downloadable Digital Single Dose Booster travel certificate with a 2D barcode or QR code “is planned to be available via nidirect next week, followed by a Booster Dose App Update in January 2022”.

Meanwhile, anyone unable to get a Covid vaccine due to medical reasons can now get an official Covid passport to enable them to access public premises.

People who may be eligible for exemption include those who are receiving end of life care where vaccination is not in their best interests, people with a learning disability or autism, and anyone with a severe allergy to all current vaccines or who had a serious adverse reaction to their first dose.

Time limited exemptions will also be available for those with some short-term conditions.

A number of new options were introduced yesterday to enable people to prove their Covid certification status.

Digital recovery certificates are available through the CovidCert NI app, providing official confirmation of a positive Covid-19 PCR between 30 days and 180 days ago.

Proof of a positive Covid-19 PCR test in the 30 to 180-day period is one of the Covid certification options for accessing designated settings, including pubs and licensed restaurants.

Covid certification came into effect in Northern Ireland on November 29 to help limit the transmission of Covid-19 in higher risk settings.

Enforcement for non-compliance starts this Monday.

Applications for an exemption certificate can be made by calling the Covid Certification Service helpline on 0300 200 7814.

According to the latest Department of Health statistics, released at midday yesterday, 4,600 vaccinations had been administered in Northern Ireland in the latest 24-hour reporting period.

These include 1,376,730 first doses and 1,277,982 second doses.

Some 17,863 third doses have been administered, along with 498,307 booster jabs.