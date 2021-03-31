Boots axes jabs after ineligible patients use its booking system

Boots said it was aware that a number of customers had been able to use its booking system even if they fell outside the eligibility criteria

Boots has been forced to cancel a number of Covid-19 vaccine appointments after local patients used its booking system despite being ineligible for a jab.

With an announcement that people aged 45 to 49 will be eligible to book a vaccine appointment still imminent, only those who are classed as extremely vulnerable, carers and people aged 50 and over are permitted to book their vaccine.

Boots said it was aware that a number of customers had been able to use its booking system even if they fell outside the eligibility criteria.

A spokesperson said: “Our store teams have processes in place that ensure each customer is checked for eligibility against current NHS guidelines before their appointment.

“Those that do not fall within a relevant cohort will have their appointment cancelled.

“We would ask customers to only book their vaccination if they are within a current eligible cohort. We look forward to welcoming patients to our stores at that time.”

The Department of Health (DoH) yesterday announced that a further five people had died after contracting Covid-19, bringing Northern Ireland’s death toll to 2,115. There were another 151 new cases of the virus, with 998 people testing positive during the past seven days.

Across Northern Ireland, there are 131 Covid patients in hospitals, with 18 in intensive care and 12 requiring ventilation.

The DoH reported that a total of 872,751 vaccines had been administered — 740,729 of which were first doses and 132,022 of which were second doses.

Separately, figures have suggested that about one in two people in most parts of the UK has Covid-19 antibodies.

Some 49.5% of people in private households in Northern Ireland are likely to have tested positive for the antibodies in the week to March 14, along with 54.7% in England and 50.5% in Wales, according to the estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Here in Northern Ireland, the ONS uses different age groups compared to other parts of the UK because of small sample sizes. It estimates 76.4% of people aged 70 and over were likely to have tested positive for antibodies in this period.

Regional estimates range from 60% for north-west England to 50.3% for south-east England.In Scotland, about two in five people (42.6%) are likely to have tested positive for antibodies in the week to March 14.