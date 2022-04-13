Boris Johnson: Bereaved husband of Samantha Willis calls for PM resignation

A man whose wife died with Covid-19 after giving birth to their daughter last year has said Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign after he was fined by police for attending a birthday party during lockdown.

Josh Willis' wife Samantha (35) died after spending 16 days in hospital last year.

The mother-of-four from Londonderry, who was unvaccinated, was buried at a service during which her baby daughter Eviegrace was baptised.

On Tuesday, Downing Street confirmed Mr Johnson had received the fixed penalty notice for attending an hour-long gathering in the Cabinet Room on June 19 2020.

The prime minister has apologised but said he would not resign over the incident. He has now become the UK's first serving prime minister to be sanctioned for breaking the law.

"I accept in all sincerity that people had the right to expect better," he said on Tuesday.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak also issued an "unreserved apology" and paid a fine relating to a gathering on the same date.

Samantha and Josh Willis on their wedding day

But Mr Willis said he didn't believe a fine was "good enough", speaking in an interview with BBC Radio Foyle.

"I don't think it's going to do them much good because they have deep pockets. I don't know how much of a fine it will be anyway, but I am sure it's not going to put a dent in their wallets," Mr Willis said.

Instead, Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak should resign, as they had "made the rules" and broken them, Mr Willis said.

"There was people dying, there was people who couldn't see their families, they couldn't go to funerals. We were lucky in that way, that we got to have a fairly normal funeral, but there were many that didn't."

Mr Willis said that whatever happened "it will not bring Samantha back" but added he believed "if they are going to punish them it should be in a way that actually punishes them".

"Anybody that was setting the rules should definitely resign or go," he said. But he added he will not let the party or subsequent fines "get him down because it cannot change anything".

Although Samantha was "not there in person" she was looking over him as he raised their two children together by himself, Mr Willis said.

"I am just keeping my head down and moving forward, trying to do the best I can for the two wee ones and hopefully one day they'll thank me for it. I know I can't change anything, I can't go back in time, If I could go back I would go back and try and make it better but I know it's not going to happen."