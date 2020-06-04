Boris Johnson cheered by get well card from Tyrone pupil Emily

Emily with the letter she sent to Boris Johnson

A schoolgirl from Co Tyrone is overjoyed after receiving a letter from the Prime Minister, thanking her for her get well soon message after he was struck down by Covid-19.

Emily Crozier (9) from Seskinore, who is the daughter of Joe and Gladys, had written to Boris Johnson and sent him a drawing without her parents' knowledge.

Mr Johnson was admitted to hospital in April after contracting coronavirus and upon hearing the news, Emily wrote: "Thank you Boris Johnson for helping us through this difficult time."

After addressing the letter to 10 Downing Street, the McClintock Primary School pupil waited and waited for a response.

Her mother explained that the response from Downing Street arrived last week.

"It was unreal," said Mrs Crozier. "We didn't know Emily had sent the letter way back when Boris Johnson was in hospital. She did it off her own bat.

"She told us after she posted it and she was waiting every day on a letter but nothing came.

"Then this letter came and we saw her name on it but we set it to one side and forgot that it arrived.

"My son said to Emily, 'there's that letter, you never opened it' and that's what it was.

"There was such excitement. After she posted it we asked her where she sent it and she said, '10 Downing Street'.

"She was jumping for joy when she opened the letter and she couldn't believe that the Prime Minister would send her back a letter."

The kind-hearted P5 pupil felt she had to send a message to the Prime Minister because he was "trying to help" as the UK dealt with the pandemic. "The coronavirus is headline news and with the children not at school, that annoyed her deeply," Mrs Crozier added.

"I suppose seeing Boris on TV and telling us what to do encouraged her.

"She had drawn this picture and then she heard he was sick so she decided to send the picture to him because he was sick."

In Mr Johnson's reply to Emily, he said: "Thank you so much for the wonderful message and good wishes you sent me when I was unwell.

"The letters and cards I received really cheered me up. As you may have heard, I'm back in 10 Downing Street now and feeling much better.

"Thank you also to you and your family for all you are doing to keep yourselves and others safe."