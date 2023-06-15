‘Boris Johnson was never fit for purpose’: Daughter of NI Covid victim blasts ex-PM

Grieving NI woman Brenda Doherty, whose mum died alone, says former PM ‘should never hold public office again’ after report finds he misled MPs over Partygate denials

Boris Johnson giving evidence to the Privileges Committee at the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Wednesday March 22, 2023. PA Photo. The former prime minister is expected to be questioned for around four hours over his denials of No 10 parties during the pandemic in violation of lockdown rules. See PA story POLITICS Johnson. Photo credit should read: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

Brenda Doherty, daughter of Ruth Burke, 82, who died on March 24, 2020, during the pandemic. Northern Ireland families bereaved by Covid-19 have gathered to watch a livestream from London of the third preliminary hearing of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, at the Resolution Centre in Belfast. Picture date: Tuesday April 25, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story ULSTER Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

issued by the House of Commons showing the then prime minister Boris Johnson (right) at a leaving gathering in the vestibule of the Press Office of 10 Downing Street,

The daughter of one of Northern Ireland’s first Covid-19 victims has said the findings of a report into the behaviour of former prime minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons has shown he was “never fit for purpose”.

Brenda Doherty’s mother Ruth Burke, from Newtownabbey, was the first woman to die as a result of the pandemic in March 2020, and the fourth person in Northern Ireland.

She said that the verdict has added to what has already been an emotional week for relatives at the start of a public enquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Ms Doherty’s mother (82) died alone in hospital while her family were not allowed to visit her due to stringent measures introduced to stop the spread of the virus.

She travelled to London this week for the opening stages of the inquiry.

A cross-party investigation found that Mr Johnson committed “repeated contempts” of Parliament by deliberately misleading MPs with his Partygate denials in the House of Common.

Branding him the first former prime minister to have ever lied to the Commons, the Privileges Committee report said the offences merited a 90-day suspension which would have paved the way for a by-election if he had not already resigned.

The committee also recommended he should not receive the pass granting access to Parliament which is normally given to former MPs.

Ms Doherty is now involved with NI Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, who are seeking answers on how the pandemic was handled in Northern Ireland.

“This is another grim reminder that families like mine whose loved ones died alone have been totally failed by the prime minister,” she said.

“Not only did he break his own rules so he could have a party and a laugh, he then showed no remorse and lied to our faces when he told us that he’d done “all he could” to protect our loved ones.

"He lied again when he said the rules hadn’t been broken in Number 10, and he’s lied ever since, he’s denied it again and again.

“He was never fit for purpose and should never hold public office again,” she said.

Mr Johnson was furious at what he called a “deranged conclusion”, accusing the Tory-majority group of MPs led by Labour veteran Harriet Harman, of lying.

The former Conservative leader called the committee “beneath contempt” and claimed its 14-month investigation had delivered “what is intended to be the final knife-thrust in a protracted political assassination”.

But Ms Doherty said: “How he failed the nation should be his legacy. Let it be a lesson to other political figures that the truth in the end will come out.

“When holding such an important role you must ensure that you serve the nation and not your own ego.

“This has come out in the week of the start of the public hearings of the Covid-19 Inquiry. It has been an emotional week for families whose loved ones died during the pandemic.

“The more revelations that come out about the goings on in number 10 adds to the need to ensure lessons are learnt for future generations.”

She said she is still haunted by the fact she wasn’t present during her mother’s final moments, or able even to touch her coffin at the funeral.

“I’ve seen video footage where they are discussing the party and laughing, so they obviously think the whole thing is funny — it’s absolutely disgusting.

“When the doctor rang to tell us my mum wasn’t going to make it, I asked if any of us could be there and it was a blanket ‘no’, but we just accepted it.

“We met mum’s coffin at the cemetery gates and only my sister and I were allowed at the graveside. I can remember going forward to touch mum’s coffin and one of the men there put his hand up and told me I wasn’t allowed.

“So, to see people laughing, to think they had a party with everything we and other families went through.”

The 4th Coronavirus victim Ruth Burke (82) left. with her daughter Brenda Doherty

The committee found Mr Johnson guilty of a “serious contempt” for “deliberately misleading” MPs by insisting all rules had been followed in Downing Street despite lockdown-breaching parties.

The MPs had provisionally agreed a suspension long enough to potentially trigger a by-election in Mr Johnson’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency before he resigned in protest at the findings.

But they said he committed further contempts by undermining the democratic processes of the Commons and being “complicit in the campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation of the committee”.

They found his denials were “so disingenuous” they were deliberate attempts to mislead MPs as they hit out at the “frequency with which he closed his mind to the truth”.