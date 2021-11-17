Boy hospitalised after assault at teen disco linked to 170 Covid cases

Venue at centre of council probe had initially said no one had presented at its medical room

A boy was taken to hospital after being assaulted by other youths at a packed teenage disco in Co Antrim linked to hundreds of Covid-19 cases, police have confirmed.

The PSNI said the victim was taken to hospital after suffering minor injuries to his face.

The Elk had previously stated that no one had presented to its medical room on the night in question, November 5.

A PSNI spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Police received a report that a teenage boy had been assaulted by a group of young males at premises on the Hillhead Road in Toomebridge on the evening of Friday, November 5.

“Officers attended and it was reported the victim had been punched and kicked a number of times. He suffered minor injuries to his face and attended hospital for treatment.”

In an earlier statement, The Elk had said it was “assisting Mid Ulster District Council with its enquiries” and that “on the evening, no one presented for treatment to the medical team on site”.

The Elk has since told the Belfast Telegraph that the initial statement was made in relation to the fact that nobody was presented for medical treatment due to overcrowding.

The Elk said it is understood “there was only one incident at the end of the night where one young person got into a fight and was brought to the medical room to receive treatment. Anyone who is attended by the medical team has the incident recorded, and there is only one recording from that night”.

It is also believed that police were already at the venue to help manage traffic at the end of the night — as is usually the protocol for The Elk’s discos — when the mother of the boy who was assaulted called the PSNI.

The complex has since had its entertainment licence suspended, which will prevent any further events for teenagers being held in the venue’s nightclub, while Mid Ulster Council conducts an investigation into the night in question. The same event has been attributed to over 170 positive Covid-19 cases, and the Public Health Agency (PHA) also confirmed that over 800 individuals have been identified as close contacts, thus requiring them to self-isolate and get a PCR test depending on their vaccination status.

Dr Gerry Waldron from the PHA cited the incident as “one of the biggest, if not the biggest” single event responsible for new Covid-19 cases in NI.

Many parents of youngsters who attended the Co Antrim event expressed concerns that the venue appeared to be “severely overcrowded” and that their children had fears of being “crushed”.

One mother who wishes to be known by just her first name Loretta, said her 13-year-old son attended the TeenElk and “absolutely loved it”, claiming that the dance floor was very busy, but that he felt everywhere else “had plenty of room”.

He has since contracted Covid-19. Loretta, who has four sons in total, said: “My boys all went to Wembley stadium in the summer for a match and there were thousands of people there. Everybody had to show a negative lateral flow test and because they didn’t do that here, obviously somebody carried Covid in and it spread. As a parent, I took that risk.

“They didn’t have to show any negative flow test and hindsight is a wonderful thing, that would have been a far better way to do it, but they didn’t and that was the risk. I knew there would be a big crowd.”