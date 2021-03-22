Breaches: PSNI warns of action against Rangers fans over second mass gathering

Operation: Crowds of Rangers fans in east Belfast yesterday. They were eventually dispersed by the police

Police said they were "disappointed" after crowds of Rangers fans gathered in east Belfast in the wake of yesterday's Glasgow derby.

PSNI Land Rovers were deployed on the Newtownards Road as people congregated in breach of social distancing regulations to celebrate their team's Scottish Premiership title win again.

Yesterday's lunchtime game against Celtic at Parkhead ended in a 1-1 draw.

A police investigation was already under way after hundreds of Rangers fans gathered on the Shankill Road earlier this month to celebrate once the title win was confirmed, despite the pandemic.

Police spoke to prominent loyalists Gary Lenaghan and Jim Wilson following that gathering, but no arrests were made.

Yesterday Belfast district commander Chief Superintendent Simon Walls said: "We have worked with local community representatives in the run-up to today's event to engage, explain and encourage people to adhere to the health protection regulations.

"Therefore, it is extremely disappointing to see the numbers involved, which are clearly a breach of the regulations, when we know so many other people are playing their part to keep people safe and adhere by the regulations.

"A policing operation was deployed to clear the roadway and then disperse the crowd.

"Evidence of potential breaches of health protection regulations and those responsible was also gathered.

"An investigation is now under way. Appropriate enforcement action will be taken in relation to breaches of the regulations in the coming days."

West Belfast Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey hit out at the gathering, as coronavirus regulations remain in place.

"Seeing video footage of football fans gathering in large crowds in east Belfast today is worrying as we are still in the middle of a pandemic," he added.

"There can be no replication of scenes on the Shankill Road two weeks ago. The PSNI must take action to safeguard people and communities."

PUP councillor John Kyle, a retired GP, said the crowds should have put their health above celebrations for a football team.

"I can understand how people are extremely keen to celebrate Rangers' title win, but in the present circumstances we are all best to observe the restrictions and guidelines during the pandemic," he said.

"I think people's health is more important than football celebrations. I think we all want this to be over as soon as possible. The best way to get through it is to social distance and to get vaccinated.

"Until we're all vaccinated it's just foolish to put people's lives at risk."

A number of local residents also took to social media yesterday to vent their frustration at the scenes.

One man said he saw "a massive firework" fired at a police vehicle on the Newtownards Road, which then ricocheted towards his street where young children were playing.

"I guess common sense and the pandemic are out the window today then," he added.