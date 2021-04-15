Brexit: Stormont politicians in heated clash over potential risk to medication supplies

Goods arriving into Northern Ireland from Great Britain are now subject to a series of new checks and processes (Niall Carson/PA)

A row has erupted at Stormont over whether the Northern Ireland Protocol is to blame for a threat to the post-Brexit supply of medication here.

Members of the health committee engaged in a heated debate this morning after they were told potential disruption to the supply of medication after leaving the EU is viewed as “high risk” by officials.

Representatives from the Department of Health explained that 98% of medication and medical devices used in Northern Ireland come from Great Britain and are subject to a raft of new controls and measures following Brexit.

A number of grace periods have been put in place which have so far minimised the impact on medication supply.

Cathy Harrison, the chief pharmaceutical officer, said enormous efforts are being made to reduce any future impact on medication supply but she described the current deadline to complete the work as “extremely challenging”.

She said: “I think the monumental scale of this change is beginning to hit home.”

A request to extend the deadline to January 2023 has not been granted, she explained.

She said firms are looking at alternative delivery routes, either directly into Northern Ireland or through the Republic of Ireland, to bypass the additional checks required following Brexit.

She also warned the pharmaceutical and haulage industries are incurring increased costs and she could not rule out the possibility that the cost of over-the-counter medication may rise or that some smaller companies may stop supplies to Northern Ireland.

Ms Harrison also revealed a disagreement between the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and the EU is “potentially quite serious for us” as it could slow down access to new medications.

Following the briefing, chair of the committee, Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew, said: “There is a number of issues outstanding of grave concern and I have to say these concerns are a result of Brexit.

“These issues have not arisen as a result of the Protocol, the Protocol has in fact provided some protections.

“Supply of medicines is under threat and it clearly is under threat as a result of Brexit and I think we have been saying now for quite some time that there is no good Brexit.

“This is going to create significant difficulties for the Department, for our society and most importantly, I feel for people at the receiving end of all of this.”

However, DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley said the issues relating to medication supply have been caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“Some may look at the Protocol with rose-tinted glasses, I certainly will not,” he said.

Sinn Fein MLA Caral Ni Chuilin responded: “I don’t have rose-tinted glasses as a result of anything, but let’s be honest here, we wouldn’t be in this position other than Brexit was voted through, and had mitigations not been put in place, God knows what would have happened.”

Deputy chair of the committee, the DUP’s Pam Cameron, criticised Mr Gildernew for his comments: “I do think you need to be careful when you are making grand statements to officials who are presenting towards us that that is actually from you as an individual and not stating a position of the committee as chair.”

Her comments provoked a rebuke from Ms Ni Chuilin, who said: “I hope you will do the same when you are speaking as deputy chair because you have made statements in the past yourself, so as long as you apply the same rule across the board, we will all be grand.”

Mrs Cameron replied to Mr Gildernew: “Are you chairing the meeting, or is Caral chairing it?”

Meanwhile, UUP MLA Alan Chambers said: “I think we have to accept the democratic will of the people of the UK that voted for Brexit.

“You can fight all the little private wars you want, but the fact is the country voted for Brexit and that’s the situation, that’s the reality, nothing is going to change that.

“The Protocol is what I see as the difficulty at the moment and certainly if there was no border down the Irish Sea and we didn’t have this Protocol, we actually probably wouldn’t be having this debate because we wouldn’t be having any issues.”