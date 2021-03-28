British Ambassador reveals that Ireland is ‘high up’ on the list for surplus Covid vaccines from UK

Paul Johnston spoke about the UK-Ireland relationship post-Brexit

British ambassador Paul Johnston has said Ireland will be "high up in our consideration" when the UK government has a surplus of Covid-19 vaccines.

It will look towards Ireland "very favourably when the time comes", he said, with the UK also pledging to donate most of its surplus supply to poorer countries.

"The prime minister says when we get to the stage of having a surplus - which we're far, far away from yet - that Ireland would be high up in our consideration of that. I think not least because of the shared island, you can see there's a strong case for that."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has previously said he was "disappointed" when prime minister Boris Johnson told him he "wouldn't be in a position to give vaccines to anybody" until the UK has met its own targets.

"We've certainly said that we would look at that very favourably when the time comes," the ambassador said, praising the "open dialogue" between Dublin and London over Covid-19.

"There's both a lot of transparency and a lot of coordination between Belfast, London and Dublin. There's also a recognition that each jurisdiction needs to take its own decision."

The long-awaited Integrated Review of the UK's Defence, Security, Development and Foreign Policy lists Ireland as one of its "priority partners" due to its "deep shared interest in Northern Ireland" and the Common Travel Area, "which unites the two islands".

Mr Johnston accepts there has been much "unhappiness" around the controversial Northern Ireland protocol - which has resulted in a Border down the Irish Sea - but insists that despite unionist opposition, the UK government "want to make the protocol a success".

Last week, loyalist elements claimed they could return to violence if the protocol is not scrapped.

The ambassador said the UK administration "recognises the protocol is going to take us a bit of time to allow people to adapt to implement the new requirements".

After four years, the UK government must provide the Northern Ireland Assembly with the opportunity to decide whether those provisions remain in place.

"It will stand or fall by how it works in practice and it will stand or fall by the vote in the Assembly in four years' time," Mr Johnston said, "but the government wants to make a success of it, no question."

Post-Brexit complications "that perhaps weren't foreseeable or foreseen when the protocol was finalised" also "need to be taken into account", he said.

He played down the potential threat of loyalist violence due to the heightened tensions over the protocol, describing it as "political concerns" and insisting there are "dissidents and extremists in both communities and people who are of concern in both communities".

The Integrated Review reaffirms the UK's commitment to European security and states its "shared responsibility" in upholding the Good Friday Agreement "in all its elements".

These include the internal governance of Northern Ireland, North-South cooperation and East-West relations.

As part of the review, the UK government has identified a "broad range of issues" it wants to work with Ireland on in the future, including addressing climate change and its impacts.

The two governments will work closely when the UK hosts the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow at the end of the year, having pledged together to achieve net-zero targets and to press for global ambition on emissions reduction and climate finance.

On the benefits of the Common Travel Area, Mr Johnston said Britain and Ireland work together "to exchange best practice, information and intelligence".

"We've seen on these islands a lot of evidence of serious and organised crime gangs involved in drugs and firearms and people trafficking," he said.

However, there has been "a long- standing concern about the linkage in both directions", Mr Johnston said, referring to the drugs trade on both sides of the Irish Sea.

"A substantial proportion of the drugs that are fetched up in the UK have often come in, you know, from Ireland, so that cooperation as to how we can close down organised crime and the drug sphere is certainly, I think, a long-standing concern," he added. "I'm not aware these patterns have changed enormously during the pandemic."

Due to the "phenomenon" of the rise in the far-right movement, the UK government has consulted with its counterparts here on a new piece of legislation to "deter online harm and misinformation".

"Years ago, you had anti-globalisation protests and things like that, but now you're getting some anti-capitalist protests, anti-immigrant protests, and the cyber domain is being used by these people. There is also rampant misinformation circulating, including about vaccines," Mr Johnston said.

While working with the UK on maintaining a "secure, peaceful and open cyberspace" and tackling terrorist and extremist use of the internet, Ireland's seat on the UN Security Council means it will share priorities on human rights, gender equality and preventing conflict.