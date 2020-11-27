Bus firm sorry for planning Derry to Dublin shopping trip

A travel company has apologised for planning a shopping trip from Londonderry to a Dublin suburb on December 5

With the Republic beginning to ease Covid restrictions from next week, there have been reports that Northern Ireland people will cross the border for Christmas shopping.

A message posted on social media said a bus company was planning to ferry people from Derry to the Dundrum Town Centre shopping centre on December 5. It read: "Shops (are) closing in the north at 12 midnight. The south is reopening on Monday (November) 30. Let's get seats sold to have a relaxing day to the biggest shopping centre in Ireland."

The post has since been removed from social media and the company involved has released an apology.

A spokesperson said: "Regarding the trip to Dundrum, it won't be going ahead. After double-checking travel restrictions, it's not possible at this time. Thank you for all the interest. If I have offended anyone in anyway, I again am sorry."

Users flocked to the comments section of the post to share their views.

One wrote: "Shocked that the decision to run such a trip was even considered, never mind travel restrictions.

"Even if nobody was going to stop you, why the hell would anyone choose to move around the country during a bloody pandemic?"

Dundrum Town Centre said trips including large groups were "not affiliated with the centre".

A spokesperson added: "The safety and wellbeing of our colleagues, customers and retailers is our number one priority at Dundrum Town Centre.

"Please rest assured that we take our responsibility very seriously.

"Trips including large groups are currently not in line with guidance, nor are they affiliated with the centre."